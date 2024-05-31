Connect with us

PwC Becomes Largest Customer and First Reseller of OpenAI’s Enterprise Product

Arsi Mughal

Published

9 seconds ago

on

PwC

(CTN News) – In a landmark deal announced on Wednesday, PwC revealed it will become the largest customer and first reseller of OpenAI’s enterprise product, ChatGPT Enterprise.

This strategic move underscores the rush among businesses to adopt and capitalize on generative artificial intelligence technologies.

PwC, a global leader in accounting and consulting, will deploy ChatGPT Enterprise to its workforce, comprising 75,000 employees in the U.S. and 26,000 in the UK. This rollout aims to enhance productivity and streamline various operational processes across the firm.

“We are actively engaged in genAI with over 95% of UK and US consulting client accounts, alongside discussing the use and implications of AI with many of our audit clients,” PwC stated.

PwC’s Strategic AI Investment

While the financial terms and specific resale plans of the deal remain undisclosed, this partnership signifies a significant investment in the future of AI-powered business solutions.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the agreement, highlighting that PwC has been at the forefront of integrating generative AI into its services.

PwC

The firm has been developing custom GPTs (Generative Pre-trained Transformers) to assist employees with tasks such as reviewing tax returns and generating dashboards and reports.

This aligns with PwC’s broader strategy, which includes a previously announced commitment to invest $1 billion in generative AI technology.

This agreement with OpenAI builds upon these initiatives, reinforcing PwC’s dedication to leveraging advanced AI tools to enhance its service offerings.

By becoming a reseller of ChatGPT Enterprise, PwC is positioned not only to benefit internally from these cutting-edge technologies but also to offer them to its clients, further solidifying its role as an AI innovator.

OpenAI Expands Enterprise Customer Base

OpenAI, backed by tech giant Microsoft, has been actively expanding its enterprise customer base.

In April, Reuters reported that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman hosted events with executives from hundreds of Fortune 500 companies in San Francisco, New York, and London, showcasing AI services tailored for corporate use.

This outreach represents OpenAI’s efforts to establish a foothold in the competitive market for AI solutions, often competing directly with Microsoft in securing corporate clients.

While OpenAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment, this partnership with PwC marks a significant milestone in its mission to integrate AI more deeply into the business sector.

The collaboration is expected to drive innovation and efficiency, setting a new standard for AI application in professional services.
