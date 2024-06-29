PARSIQ Continues Quest for Community-Driven Innovation in Blockchain Technology

Since Bitcoin officially introduced blockchain in 2009, the technology has come a long way. Thanks to cryptocurrencies, the decentralised ledger earned a reputation similar to the Wild West. The peer-to-peer (P2P) architecture, lack of clear governance and open-to-all configuration kept away mainstream businesses initially.

However, the industry is slowly warming to blockchain technology as engineers and developers build enterprise-grade solutions using P2P networking. PARSIQ, a leading blockchain monitoring and workflow automation platform founded in 2018, is one of the latest entrant in the Web3 revolution.

The platform allows developers to deploy blockchain applications that transfer on- and off-chain data in real-time. This means you can connect decentralised apps (dApps) to devices, develop custom events using smart contracts, monitor changes on the blockchain and create DeFi applications and automated bots using custom APIs.

Diversity With Practical Use Cases

From monitoring player insights, activities and interests to filtering data historically and in real-time, here is how developers are using PARSIQ for a variety of real-world projects.

Web3 Gaming: Developers can use PARSIQ’s Tsunami API to collect user insights, such as player activity and interests. For example, you can keep track of the digital assets players hold and exchange over time. Analyse patterns for digital asset accumulation and get detailed insights into players’ spending habits.

The Tsunami API helps track players’ interest in your games and monitor their activity on rival products. You can also combine on- and off-chain data to target existing and potential users and fine-tune player acquisition and retention strategies.

Research and Analysis: You can research and filter out historical and real-time big data using PARSIQ’s APIs. For example, the NFT API collects diverse on-chain data requirements related to NFTs in one place. The API supports ERC-1155 and ERC-721 across the highest TVL EVM blockchains, eliminating the need to sift through raw data manually.

Regulatory Compliance: You can track illicit blockchain activities to their sources on PARSIQ. Monitor user assets, track the contents of a wallet, combine on- and off-chain data to build comprehensive use profiles and notify centralised exchanges and crypto off-ramps of irregular blockchain activities timely to prevent users from laundering on your platform.

NFT Projects: You can customise user acquisition and retention strategies by leveraging on-chain data on the PARSIQ platform. Get detailed insights into user activity and refine your strategy with historical and real-time data from multiple sources, such as wallet activity and interactions with the community.

Latest Initiatives

PARSIQ is slowly shaping the future of the blockchain ecosystem with a series of intelligent initiatives. The most notable of which are the Reactive Network, the Unicornization Campaign, the Developer Bounties and PARSIQ Swarm. Let’s take a look at each initiative in a bit more detail.

PARSIQ’s Reactive Network enables smart contracts to communicate with each other on different EVM chains. This makes trading on different EVM chains far more lucrative. You can even build arbitrage trading bots to automate the manual work. And since the entire data is on-chain, there is no need for an off-chain computation.

The Unicornization Campaign is an excellent initiative for investing in promising Web3 projects on the Reactive Network. The initiative empowers developers to interact with smart contracts using the Reactive Network and build modular decentralised applications. The Developer Bounties program is the next stage in the Unicornization campaign. PARSIQ is inviting budding developers, engineers and blockchain enthusiasts to share their ideas for innovative use cases for a chance to win exciting prizes.

PARSIQ Swarm is an opportunity for active members of the blockchain community to collaborate on the PARSIQ project. Swarm members play a crucial part in advocating for PARSIQ and helping mainstream businesses, traders and developers leverage blockchain technology to achieve success. These initiatives highlight PARSIQ’s commitment to revolutionizing the future of blockchain technology, creating new opportunities for the community and making Web3 accessible to all.

To summarise, PARSIQ is at the forefront of bridging the gap between centralised and decentralised applications. Using a community-driven approach, the company is paving the way for a connected and efficient digital world.

