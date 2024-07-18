OpenAI introduces the GPT-4o Mini, a More Compact and Cost-Effective AI Model

(CTN News) – OpenAI debuted the GPT-4o small, its most current micro artificial intelligence model, on Thursday. Developers will have access to the GPT-4o tiny, which is faster and less expensive than OpenAI’s most recent state-of-the-art AI models, as of right now, the company announced.

Customers will also be able to access it through the ChatGPT mobile and web applications. The next week, access will be granted to enterprise users.

The company claims that the GPT-4o small outperforms the top micro AI models in the industry when it comes to reasoning tasks that involve text and graphics. As little artificial intelligence models get better, developers are starting to use them more and more.

This is because they are significantly faster and more affordable than larger models like the Claude 3.5 Sonnet or the GPT-4 Omni. For simple, high-volume activities that developers may often use an AI model to accomplish, they are a viable alternative.

In the future, the GPT-3.5 Turbo will give way to OpenAI’s GPT-4o tiny as the company’s smallest model.

According to figures from Artificial Analysis, the company states that its most recent AI model achieves an 82% score on the MMLU standard, which measures reasoning. In comparison, the scores for Claude 3 Haiku were 75% and Gemini 1.5 Flash were 79%.

On the other hand, the GPT-4o tiny scored 87% on the MGSM, a test that evaluates analytical mathematical skills. With ratings of 78% and 72%, respectively, Flash and Haiku did well.

Furthermore, according to OpenAI, the GPT-4o tiny is over sixty percent less expensive than the GPT-3.5 Turbo and is far more economical to operate than its earlier frontier versions. Currently, the application programming interface (API) of the GPT-4o tiny supports both vision and text.

Eventually, the OpenAI model will have audio and video capabilities.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Olivier Godement, the director of Product API at OpenAI, said that the models need to be substantially more economical if artificial intelligence is to empower every corner of the world. In my opinion, the GPT-4o tiny represents a significant advancement in that specific field.

For developers using OpenAI’s application programming interface, GPT4o Small costs 15 cents per million input tokens and 60 cents per million output tokens (API).

A context window of 128,000 tokens, or roughly the length of a book, is included in the model. October 2023 is the cutoff date for knowledge.

According to OpenAI, the GPT-4o micro model is essentially equivalent to existing compact artificial intelligence models, such as the Llama 3.8b, Claude Haiku, and Gemini 1.5 Flash.

Based on pre-launch testing in the LMSYS.org chatbot domain, the GPT-4o tiny is superior to industry-leading small variations in terms of intelligence, cost-efficiency, and speed. It appears that independent exploratory experiments support this conclusion.

In an email to TechCrunch, George Cameron, Co-Founder of Artificial Analysis, said that the GPT-4o small can create 202 tokens per second on average, making it incredibly fast.

This claim was made in relation to other models that display similar characteristics. Being more than twice as fast as the GPT-4o and the GPT-3.5 Turbo, this is an attractive option for use-cases where speed is critical, such as a wide range of consumer applications and agent-based methods of using LLMs.

OpenAI has created new tools for ChatGPT Enterprise.

OpenAI made a clear announcement on Thursday about new capabilities for commercial customers. An announcement about the Enterprise Compliance API was made in a blog post by OpenAI.

The purpose of the API is to assist businesses in highly regulated sectors, such as government, healthcare, legal services, and finance, in adhering to the standards for recording and auditing.

These are the tools that the company has built to allow administrators to audit and take action on their ChatGPT Enterprise data.

Users of the workspace, conversations, files that have been contributed, and other time-stamped interactions will all be accessible through the application programming interface (API).

Moreover, OpenAI is providing administrators with an increased degree of control over workspace GPTs, which are tailored ChatGPT versions designed for certain business uses.

Previously, administrators had the option to accept GPT actions created in their workplace completely or to ban them. That being said, workspace owners may now create an authorized list of domains that GPTs can communicate with.

