Connect with us

Tech

On Windows 11, Microsoft Just Made Android Apps Easier To Use
Advertisement

Tech

Zoom Controls Improve Screen Sharing In Microsoft Teams Meetings

Tech

Players At Epic Games Store Will Receive An Unexpected Freebie

Tech

Transferring A Netflix Profile Before Netflix Charges You

Tech

Google Docs, Sheets, & Slides Integration With Dropbox Has Changed

Tech How To

How To Install Windows 10 From USB Flash Drive With Complete Acceess To BIOS?

Tech

How To Turn Off Find My iPhone On iOS 12 (and later) & From iCloud?

Tech

Why ChatGPT iOS App Is Better Than Website? Discover The Advantages Of Using ChatGPT iOS App

Tech

ChatGPT: A $60 WordPress Plugin That Makes It Easier To Create Content

Tech

What Does SNR Mean On Snapchat? Exploring Streaks & Recents!

Tech

How Does A Web Application Function? Web piece, and Improvement, Advanced Propelling Affiliation

Tech

Understanding Device Fingerprinting Techniques, Applications, and Privacy Concerns

Tech

Cloud Deployment Models: Exploring The Different Ways To Harness The Power Of The Cloud

Learning Tech

Kindle Cloud Reader: Access Your Favorite Books Anywhere, Anytime

Tech

Level Up Your Digital Game: Top Web Apps That Will Change The Way You Work!

Learning Business Tech

5 Best Websites To Find Data Entry Jobs Online: Skills And Preferences

Tech How To

How To Block Ads On Android: Essential Methods And Tips

Tech Health

Thailand Trials Drones to Deliver Medicine to Hospital

Tech

Discover the Top Blockchain Networks for Developing Crypto Games: A Comprehensive Guide

Tech

Mastering the Defi Ecosystem: How to Choose the Perfect Defi Wallet for Your Needs

Tech

On Windows 11, Microsoft Just Made Android Apps Easier To Use

Published

28 seconds ago

on

On Windows 11, Microsoft Just Made Android Apps Easier To Use

The following are some things you should be aware of

  • (CTN News) – Microsoft has released an update for its Windows Subsystem for Android that runs on Windows 11.

  • There has been a new update that adds support for file sharing and file transfers using drag and drop and copy and paste methods.

  • There are a number of other improvements included with this update as well, such as security updates for Android 13.

As a result of the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) on Windows 11, you can now run Android apps on your PC. In late 2021, the feature was released, but it still remains relatively unknown for the majority of people.

Despite the fact that Microsoft constantly improves WSA on a regular basis, one recent update has made it easier for Android apps to access and use your PC’s files.

It was recently announced that Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 now supports file sharing, allowing users to use Windows folders with Android apps. It is possible, for example, for your Pictures folder to be shared with WSA so that you can edit your photos within your Microsoft Android app more easily.

There is also a new feature in the update that allows you to drag and drop files or copy and paste files.

Apart from the changes related to files, the new version of WSA also includes Android 13 security updates, as well as an updated version of Chromium Webview, and several improvements in general.

GitHub’s full release notes are as follows:

  • Sharing of files is enabled

  • Use drop-and-drop or copy-and-paste to transfer files!

  • A redesign of the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings (now called simply “Windows Subsystem for Android”), including a display of all installed Android applications

  • Apps that specify android.hardware.type.pc in their manifest should be able to receive raw input events

  • Improved compatibility with Wi-Fi APIs

  • Improvements in the compatibility of camera hardware

  • Update of the Linux kernel security

  • Version 113 of Chromium Microsoft WebView has been updated

  • Security updates for Android 13

Support for file sharing is the most significant addition. Since you can now share your Windows folders with WSA, it should be easier to upload and manage content within Android applications.

In a separate GitHub page, Microsoft outlines the benefits of the addition:

Our guide on getting started with Android apps on Windows 11 is a great resource if you are new to the Windows Subsystem for Android. You can also sideload Microsoft Android apps to Windows 11 in addition to the Amazon Appstore.

SEE ALSO:

Zoom Controls Improve Screen Sharing In Microsoft Teams Meetings

Players At Epic Games Store Will Receive An Unexpected Freebie

Transferring A Netflix Profile Before Netflix Charges You
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs