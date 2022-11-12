On TikTok, How To Change Your Voice

(CTN News) – The platform has launched voice filters that will allow you to change the voice in your TikTok videos from a regular one to something fancier. This is if you want to get rid of the regular voice in your videos. If you would like to know how to do this, let us show you how.

With TikTok’s voice changer, you can change the sound of your voice in order to make it sound feminine or deep. You can do the same thing without photos and videos.

As a note, this is not the same thing as the voice effects that were released earlier this year. These voice effects can be used to make your voice sound funny through filters such as chipmunk, baritone, shake, electronic, and many other types of effects.

The following instructions will guide you through the process of changing your voice on TikTok if you are struggling to find the option.

CHANGING YOUR VOICE ON TIKTOK IS AS EASY AS 1-2-3

It is imperative to note that unlike the choice effects filters that slightly alter the sound of your voice, the voice changer makes you sound like a completely different person.

In order to do this, you need to follow the steps below:

Add a dialog to a regular TikTok video and you’ll have a memorable video.

Select the Audio Editing option on the right-hand side of the editing section by tapping on the three dots on the right-hand side of the editing screen.

Under this menu, you will find all the options for voice effects, along with two added buttons – Deep and Jessie.

Please choose one of the two options and click the Save button.

Once you have finished editing the rest of the video, you can post it as usual.

VOICE EFFECTS: HOW TO GET THEM

If you don’t like the sound of deep or feminine voices, you can also try some of the other effects that are available. In most cases, the steps are pretty much the same. Here is a quick rundown of what you need to know.

You should make sure that the original audio is included in your video when you record it.

The three dots on the right-hand side of the screen will allow you to navigate to the Audio Editing section.

Select the voice effects that appear above all of the filters on the left side of the screen.

It is possible to choose a voice filter from a list that includes electronic, echo, shake, and other voice filters as well.

After applying the selected filter to your video, click on the next button to post it.

