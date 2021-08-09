Offer Multiple Services To Customers By Launching Gojek Clone App in Thailand

There’s hardly any debate with respect to the fact that people have been brand conscious in the present time. Regardless of what the product or service is, if there is a brand backing it up, its chances of success increase drastically. This is why; the Gojek Clone app has found such success in such a short time in Thailand.

What Is The Gojek Clone App?

The Gojek Clone app has gained a lot of momentum in the last few years. As there has been a constantly migratory pattern observable in the consumer beahviour, shifting from single service apps to multi service apps, many entrepreneurs from the world over have started investing in their own on demand multi service apps like the Gojek app.

However, not every app is as good or as successful as the other. This is why; it is critical for entrepreneurs to be able to identify the right application that can justify the requirements of their company and help them establish a brand.

The on demand service world has become very cut throat in the recent past. With hundreds of thousands of mobile apps helping people find service providers, if you truly wish that your audience picks your app, you must be able to offer something unique or additional to them in Thailand.

To this effect, here is a 5 point strategy that can be of great help:

1.Find out what is the scope of the Gojek Clone app that will work best in your region

The Gojek Clone app can be of different types based on who has built it. An app created by a reputed company will probably be all inclusive and have a lot more to offer than an application that is created by a free lance on demand mobile app developer.

This is why; it is important to make sure that you understand what the scope of the Gojek Clone app is that will work in your region before you pick one up. Once you know what you want, getting it becomes a whole lot easier.

2.Keep an eye on your competition

We don’t intent to sound nosy but if you want your app to be better than anything the market has ever seen, then you will have to first find out what are the things that the market has already seen in Thailand. Makes sense? Well, actually, what we are trying to say is that keeping an eye out for your competition will allow you to ensure that you create an app or purchase a ready-made on demand multi-service app like the Gojek Clone app that is better than your competitors.

Try to find out what is the general response towards their app. Do people like it? Are there things about the application that the users find annoying? What are the features that you want to include in your app and what are the ones that you’d happily pass up?

3.Short list 3 good apps

The market is flooded with Gojek Clone applications, each claiming to be the best one in the market. However, there is obviously only one choice for you. In order to be able to make that choice, it is best to shortlist 3 good apps before you get in touch with their teams.

The ideal way to shortlist these apps is to make sure that you take a demo of these apps beforehand. Any reputed company worth its salt will be happy to set you up with a free demo of the app. Make sure that you test the app totally for an unlimited duration.

Keep downloading the app on multiple devices of both Android and iOS operating systems so that you know exactly how the app works. Also, make sure that you give it a good look from every possible angle, whether it is the user’s side, the driver’s side, the delivery driver’s side, the service provider’s side or even the admin panel.

Once you have tested some 10 odd apps, you will be able to shortlist 3 apps that you think are best.

4.Get in touch with the development team

Now that you have tested the app and are already aware of what are the things that are needed to make your business successful, you should get in touch with the development team of the application to understand their purchase process.

If there are certain aspects regarding custom features that you would like to include, feel free to discuss this as well with them at this stage. Then you should be able to identify which company is giving you the best deal in terms of features and pricing in Thailand.

5.Create a solid marketing strategy

Creating a great marketing plan is the only way to make sure that more and more people find out about your business. Unless you let people know that you are in the market, available and offering multiple services, solving problems that were plaguing the market, how will people know to hire your services or download your app?

Get in touch with a reputed marketing and branding agency to create a solid advertisement campaign that can promote your app and your brand.

Offering Multiple Services With The Gojek Clone App

While the concept of on-demand services has been around for a while, most apps only cater to one kind of service. With the help of the Gojek Clone application, not only can you offer over 70 different kinds of services using just one app, but you can also earn a whole lot of commission because now instead of getting money from one service, you will be getting money from 70 different services in Thailand.

Usually for users, once they trust a brand or a company, they will stick to it. So, if you can create brand value and generate trust, regardless of which service your customers look for, they will only come back to you.

Features To Be Included In The Gojek Clone App

If you are planning to take the plunge with the Gojek Clone application, here are a few features that you must make sure to include:

Single Download Single Log In Access to over 70 Different Services Hide/ Show services as the admin chooses Set the different percentages of commission for different services CoVid Safety Features like: Face Mask Verification Safety Badge for Stores Contactless Deliveries Take Away Option Limited Passenger Booking in Taxi Option Cashless Transactions Ride Cancellation for Taxi Option Safety Checklist And more

GPS Tracking Automated Invoicing And more

Conclusion

If you wish to grow your on-demand business by adding services to the ones that you already offer your customers in Thailand, investing in the Gojek Clone app is one of the best ways to achieve that. Make sure you only select an app after careful testing and feature research.

