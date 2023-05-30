Nvidia Set to Become First U.S. Chipmaker to Reach $1 Trillion Market Cap

(CTN News) – As of Tuesday, Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) was on track to hit $1 trillion in market capitalization for the first time, making it the first U.S. chipmaker to reach that milestone.

Shares of the company were up 3.5% at $402.91 in premarket trading.

As of its last close, Meta, valued at $670 billion, clinched the trillion-dollar market capitalization milestone in 2021, along with Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

AI took center stage after Nvidia shocked investors with a revenue forecast that surprised analysts by more than 50% last week.

Wall Street analysts called Nvidia’s forecast “unfathomable” and “cosmological,” hiking their price targets. A price target of $1.6 trillion puts the company on par with Alphabet, Google’s parent company.

Shares of Nvidia rose about 25% last week, sparking a rally in AI-related stocks and pushing the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (.SOX) to its highest level in a year.

OpenAI-owned ChatGPT’s success has prompted Alphabet and Microsoft to make the most of generative AI, which can talk like a human and write poetry.