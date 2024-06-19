Connect with us

Nvidia Just Overtook Microsoft As The World's Most Valuable Company

Nvidia
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang attends an event at COMPUTEX forum in Taipei, Taiwan June 4, 2024.

(CTN News) – Currently, Nvidia is the most valuable public corporation in the world, and it has been renowned for its graphics processors in the specialized gaming community for a long time.

In response to the 3.2% increase in the company’s share price during the midday session on Tuesday, the chipmaker’s market capitalization increased to $3.33 trillion, surpassing that of Microsoft. This month, Nvidia achieved the distinction of being the first company to surpass Apple in terms of market capitalization by surpassing $3 trillion.

Nvidia shares have surged by over 170% this year, and they have continued to rise since the company disclosed its first-quarter earnings in May. The stock has experienced a surge of over nine fold since the conclusion of 2022, a phenomenon that has coincided with the advancement of generative artificial intelligence.

Nvidia dominates artificial intelligence semiconductors for data centers.

This industry has experienced substantial growth due to the competition among companies such as Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and OpenAI for the acquisition of the processors needed to construct AI models and execute escalating workloads.

In the most recent quarter, Nvidia’s data center division generated $22.6 billion in revenue, a 427% increase from the same period a year ago. This accounts for approximately 86% of the organization’s total revenue.

Apple’s stock experienced a nearly one percent decline in trading on Tuesday, resulting in a market value of $3.28 trillion. After the company’s shares declined by less than a percentage point, Microsoft’s market capitalization was $3.32 trillion.

Nvidia’s initial decades were primarily characterized by its role as a hardware company, which sold chips to players to enable them to operate 3D games. In 1991, Nvidia was founded. Furthermore, it has experience with cloud gaming subscriptions and cryptocurrency mining processors.

However, in the past two years, Nvidia’s stock has experienced a meteoric rise as Wall Street has come to recognize the company’s technology as the primary force behind an explosion in artificial intelligence that shows no signs of abating. Jensen Huang, the CEO of the company, has increased his net worth to over $117 billion as a consequence of the rally. This elevates him to the eleventh wealthiest individual in the world, according to Forbes.

Microsoft shares have appreciated by approximately twenty percent since the commencement of the current year. Furthermore, the artificial intelligence boom has been a significant asset to the software colossus. This is due to the fact that it has acquired a substantial stake in OpenAI and has integrated the AI models developed by the company into its most critical products, including Windows and Office.

Nvidia GPUs are used heavily by Microsoft to power Azure cloud computing.

A new iteration of laptops, known as Copilot+, has been recently introduced by the company. These laptops are designed to operate its artificial intelligence models.

Nvidia has become the most highly valued corporation in the United States in recent years. For the past few years, the title has been exchanged between Apple and Microsoft.

As a result of Nvidia’s rapid ascent, the company has yet to be incorporated into the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a benchmark that has historically represented the thirty most valuable corporations in the United States. It is composed of thirty equities. On January 7th, Nvidia implemented a 10-for-1 stock split, as previously announced. The company’s results report was released concurrently with this announcement.

It is a price-weighted index, which implies that the benchmark is significantly influenced by companies with higher stock prices, rather than market capitalizations. The division increases Nvidia’s likelihood of being included in the Dow, a price-weighted index.

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

