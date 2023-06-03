Connect with us

Tech

Netflix Shareholders Rejected Executive Pay Packages
Advertisement

Tech

Twitter Head Of Trust And Safety Has Resigned From The Company

Tech

ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Warned About User Data By Japan's Privacy Watchdog

Tech

React Animations With Framer Motion: Elevate Your User Experience

Tech How To

How To Use Adobe Photoshop Generative Fill To Improve Your Photos

Tech

AI Tools For Astrophotography: Capturing The Cosmos Like Never Before

Tech

Top Streaming Apps You Need for Your Smart Device

Tech

Is Forex Surpassing Bitcoin? What Does the Future Hold?

Tech

3 Benefits of Using Infographic Templates

Tech

Digital Marketing Companies Helping Businesses in Toronto

Tech

10 Best PDFsam Alternatives: Unlocking Powerful Document Management Solutions

Tech

PDFsam: The Ultimate PDF Split And Merge Tool - PDFsam.org

Tech Business

Nvidia Stock: The Rocket Ship To Financial Prosperity - Get On Board Now!

Tech How To

How To Go Live On TikTok: Requirements & Content Ideas For Live Streaming

Tech

Over 1,000 Tech Experts Issue New Artificial Intelligence Warning

Tech

Enhancing Security: The Benefits of GPS Trackers for Wallets

Tech

Thailand Riding a IT Digital Wave of Innovation in 2023

Tech

5 Ways to Play AVI Files on Mac Quickly and Easily

Tech

App Developers in New York Give Predictions for AI Development for 2023

Tech

5 Simple SEO Tips to Improve Your Website's Ranking

Tech

Netflix Shareholders Rejected Executive Pay Packages

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Netflix Shareholders Rejected Executive Pay Packages

(CTN News) – Netflix shareholders rejected compensation packages for its top executives, including co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters.

During Netflix’s annual meeting on Thursday, shareholders voted on the non-binding “say-on-pay” advisory measure, just days after the Writers Guild of America, a union representing striking entertainment writers, urged shareholders to vote against it.

However, since the vote is non-binding, the company’s board may ignore its outcome and approve the compensation packages at its next meeting.

A combination of Sarandos’ base pay, performance bonuses, and stock options may result in him earning $40 million this year, compared to $50.3 million he earned in 2022, according to Netflix’s proxy statement.

As for Peters, his new co-CEO, he is expected to earn just over $34 million this year through a combination of his base salary and stock options, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The WGA had urged investors to oppose the lucrative pay packages in support of Hollywood writers’ efforts to improve their pay and job security.

While investors have long been critical of Netflix’s executive pay, the compensation structure is particularly egregious in light of the strike, according to WGA West president Meredith Stiehm.

The company can afford to pay the estimated $68 million per year in contract improvements that writers are seeking if it can afford to spend $166 million on executive compensation last year.

A source familiar with the matter told Variety that by the time WGA sent its letter, the majority of shareholders had already voted “no” to the packages.

The exact date of the next board meeting of the streaming company remains unclear. A request for comment from CBS MoneyWatch was not immediately answered by Netflix.

There is fury among investors and writers regarding Netflix

The rejection of the compensation packages comes as the streaming giant faces pressure following the strike by more than 11,000 television and film writers last month after negotiations between the Writers Guild of America and Hollywood studios failed.

During the PEN American Spring Literary Gala held last month, Sarandos declined to accept an award due to the possibility of a disruption caused by the strike. A number of events have been disrupted by picketers, including the graduation ceremony at Boston University, at which Warner Bros. David Zaslav, the CEO of Discovery, delivered the commencement address.

Sarandos told Variety last month that given the threat to disrupt this wonderful evening, he decided to withdraw in order to not distract from the important work that PEN America does for writers and journalists.

Netflix shareholders have previously voted against the company’s pay packages. Approximately 27% of Netflix’s investors approved the proposed pay packages last year.

According to regulatory filings, the pay packages of Sarandos and Hastings, the company’s then-CEOs, rose by 31% and 25%, respectively, from 2021 to 2022.

The stock price of Netflix has risen 36% this year to $401.45. According to Netflix’s SEC filing, the company’s first quarter revenue increased from $7.87 billion to $8.16 billion.

SEE ALSO:

Twitter Head Of Trust And Safety Has Resigned From The Company

ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Warned About User Data By Japan’s Privacy Watchdog

AI Tools For Astrophotography: Capturing The Cosmos Like Never Before
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs