Netflix 'Experiences' Will Be Available At Malls, But Not In Theaters
Netflix
Image: Chesnot / Contributor (Getty Images)

(CTN News) – Netflix has recently made the announcement that it will be opening its first two permanent in-person experience centres in the year 2025.

These establishments are going to be situated in the United States of America. In the year 2025, it is anticipated that each of these businesses will open their doors to the general public at some point in time.

This is an excerpt from a press statement that Netflix made in order to provide a description of the new locales, and it reads:

“Imagine you dancing to an orchestral cover of a Taylor Swift song on a replica of the Bridgerton set with your partner, then competing in the Glass Bridge challenge from Squid Game around the corner.” In light of the newly established venues that were being used,

Netflix made its statement in accordance with those venues.

The King of Prussia Mall, which is located close to Philadelphia, and the Galleria mall, which is located in Dallas, are both slated to be transformed into new Netflix Houses at the same time.

In the same city, both of these malls can be found. In the same city area, both of these shopping centers can be found. Throughout the course of history, each of these locations has been utilised as department stores at that particular era.

Additionally, both of these sites will have footprints that are larger than 100,000 square feet in size and will deliver actual experiences that are based on the most popular shows that the streaming behemoth has produced.

There are a number of instances of shows that are examples of ones that belong within this category. Some examples include Bridgerton, Money Heist, Stranger Things, and The Squid Game.

The Netflix Houses will also offer live experiences to customers

Customers will also have access to exclusive shopping, dining, and drinking options at these locations. At this point in time, Netflix has not disclosed any plans regarding the entrance of movie theatres to either of the two sites that are now under consideration.

In a statement released by the company, Marian Lee, chief marketing officer for Netflix, said that at Netflix House, customers have the opportunity to experience regularly updated immersive experiences, indulge in retail therapy, and get a real taste of their favorite shows and films through unique food and drink offerings.

As part House, you can also indulge in retail therapy. “At Netflix House, you can also indulge in retail therapy.” “At Netflix House, you can also indulge in retail therapy.”

There is also the possibility of going to Netflix House and engaging in some much-needed retail therapy. You can also go and indulge in a taste of your favourite series and films. “The venues will bring our cherished stories to life in ways that are fresh, dynamic, and unexpected,” the company statement reads. “The venues will bring our stories full circle.”

Netflix has already generated and delivered live experiences in twenty-five cities all around the world, and these new sites contribute to the extension of those experiences as they are produced and distributed.

Additionally, Netflix has already created and distributed more than fifty live experiences.

Netflix has stated that the two locations were selected due to the fact that they are situated within some of the most well-known shopping complexes in the country or countries. Netflix is the one that decided to reveal this information.

During the length of the event, wall murals and sculptures portraying well-known characters will be hung on the exterior walls of the venues. These characters will be portrayed by artists. The display of these will continue throughout the entirety of the event.

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

