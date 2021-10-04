Native or cross-platform apps? Which is better?

Do you know there are more than six billion smartphone users in the world? The number is expected to further grow by several hundred million in the next few years. People spend an average of 4.2 hours on apps on their mobile. These numbers indicate how important it is to create a mobile app for your business. However, when it comes to creating an app, the question that almost everyone has is whether to create a native or cross-platform app.

The good news is Andromo platform allows its users to build native apps for both mobile platforms.

That said, let’s understand the difference between native and cross-platform apps to help you choose the right one for your business.

What is a Native App?

A native app is a mobile app developed to work on one platform (Android or iOS). For iOS, developers use Swift or Objective-C, and for Android, Java is used to create native apps.

Native apps offer several advantages to businesses, such as:

As mentioned above, native apps are much smoother and offer a superior user experience. They tend to have fewer bugs during development: Compared to cross-platform apps, native apps tend to have fewer bugs. It also provides you access to the latest features.

Cross-Platform Apps

Cross-platform apps refer to mobile applications that can be used in both Android and iOS devices. Developing a hybrid app is more cost-effective than creating native apps.

Here are some major benefits of creating a cross-platform app for your business:

Wider market reach: Since cross-platform apps can be used in both Android and iOS platforms, they allow you to easily reach a large number of people.

Since cross-platform apps can be used in both Android and iOS platforms, they allow you to easily reach a large number of people. Shorter development timeframe: Unlike native apps, you don’t need to create two different apps for Android and iOS. This helps you save time in development.

Unlike native apps, you don’t need to create two different apps for Android and iOS. This helps you save time in development. Easy to maintain: Cross-platform apps make maintenance simple and effortless. Developers can easily roll out new versions of the app and features on both platforms in real-time.

Cross-platform apps make maintenance simple and effortless. Developers can easily roll out new versions of the app and features on both platforms in real-time. Offline support: Hybrid apps usually offer offline support, enabling customers to access the app with a slow internet connection. This minimizes the chances of them abandoning your app.

Which is Right for Your Business: Native or Cross-platform App?

The answer depends largely on your needs and requirements. For instance, if your target audience is people using Android or iOS, then it’s better to go for a native application. However, if you want to target a wider range of audiences, a cross-platform app is all you need.

Here is a better explanation of which app is right for your business.

Choose a Native Application if:

You want your mobile app to be fully functional and highly responsive.

You don’t have budget constraints.

Work without the internet.

Cater to a specific set of audiences.

You want your mobile app to leverage all phone resources and operating system features.

Choose a cross-platform app if:

You want to reach multiple markets without having to create two different apps.

You have a limited budget.

Your app doesn’t require all phone resources and operating system features.

You want your app to be built quickly.

Conclusion

Both native and cross-platform apps serve the same purpose. However, the way they do it differs. Native app allows you to reach users using a particular platform (Android or iOS). Cross-platform apps, on the other hand, lets you create a single app for both platforms.

Depending on your budget and app’s functionalities, you can choose either a native or cross-platform app. Irrespective of your choice, Andromo allows you to create both native and cross-platform app for your business without the technical overhead.