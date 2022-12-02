Connect with us

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Gets Pantone's Color Of The Year, Viva Magenta
(CTN News) – The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will soon be available in Pantone’s color of the year, Viva Magenta, which is the color of the year for 2011.

Choosing a vibrant pink color as this year’s color of the year is a very smart decision by Pantone.

There is a color that is referred to as PANTONE 18-1750 that is very similar to Viva Magenta, however, it is not called Viva Magenta.

When the device is attached to this Motorola phone, it will be called ‘Viva Magenta’, and I think that is a pretty accurate description of what the color looks like.

We are looking forward to the release of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion ‘Viva Magenta’

In Pantone’s words, this is a color that symbolizes “hopefulness and joy”.

There is a high chance that we will see a lot more of this magenta color in clothing stores in the coming years considering Pantone chose this color. This is also true when it comes to fashion runways.

A new color will be available this month for the phone, and it has been confirmed that this color will debut this month.

The service will reportedly be made live on December 12, and it will not only be available in the US, but also in a number of other countries. A statement explain. make clear.

As the only smartphone manufacturer to launch a device in the Pantone Color of the Year 2023, the exclusive, global partnership with Pantone in the smartphone category has reached its next stage.

It has given consumers the chance to create, explore and break boundaries through technology, said Ruben Castano, Executive Director of Customer Experience and Design for Motorola.

Additionally, he added the following statement: “This color is truly in line with our current cultural moment, and we are very happy to be able to bring this powerful shade to Motorola Edge 30 Fusion devices all over the world.”

It is evident from this statement that the US is not the only market that will be receiving this version.

It is expected that the specifications will remain the same

As far as the specs of the phone are concerned, they are likely to remain completely unchanged. All that remains to be decided is the RAM and storage configuration that will be used.

It should be noted that Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is a nice-looking phone that was originally launched back in September last year.

