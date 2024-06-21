Migrate Dropbox to OneDrive: Seamlessly Transfer Files in 3 Ways

Why Move from Dropbox to OneDrive?

Many users are increasingly opting to back up their files to the cloud. With multiple cloud storage options like Dropbox and OneDrive available, there are several compelling reasons to migrate data from Dropbox to OneDrive:

More Free Space: OneDrive offers 5 GB of free storage compared to Dropbox’s 2 GB.

Office 365 Integration: Users with Office 365 subscriptions might prefer OneDrive due to its seamless integration.

Centralized Storage: Consolidating files into one cloud service can simplify management and access.

How to Migrate Files from Dropbox to OneDrive: 3 Methods

As is known to all of us, neither Dropbox nor OneDrive offer a function to migrate data between each other. So how to transfer from Dropbox to OneDrive directly? In the following parts, we will share 3 methods with you.

Way 1. Easiest Way to Transfer from Dropbox to OneDrive – CBackup

CBackup, a professional Dropbox to OneDrive migration tool, provides a straightforward way to transfer files between cloud services without the hassle of downloading and uploading.

Known as a free cloud backup and sync solution, CBackup allows you to migrate Dropbox to OneDrive by cloud to cloud sync. With it, you can migrate data from one cloud to another, with no the need to download and upload files between clouds, without taking up local drive space while ensuring data security. It also offers cloud to cloud backup feature that can help you backup data from one cloud to another.

Direct Online Migration : Cloud-to-cloud sync and backup feature are directly available on the CBackup web app. It works on all operating systems and devices like desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

: Cloud-to-cloud sync and backup feature are directly available on the CBackup web app. It works on all operating systems and devices like desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Multiple Cloud Support : It supports popular cloud storage services like Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive. You can easily set up backup or sync tasks between any two cloud accounts, automating cloud file transfers.

: It supports popular cloud storage services like Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive. You can easily set up backup or sync tasks between any two cloud accounts, automating cloud file transfers. High Security : CBackup uses OAuth for authorization, allowing third-party apps to access your cloud accounts securely without needing your username and password.

: CBackup uses OAuth for authorization, allowing third-party apps to access your cloud accounts securely without needing your username and password. Additional Features: It includes a File Filter to exclude or include specific file types during transfers. You can also schedule automatic backups or syncs to run once, daily, weekly, or monthly.

The following is how to transfer files from Dropbox to OneDrive via CBackup:

Step 1. Create and Sign In: Set up a CBackup account and log in.

Step 2. Add Clouds: In the “My Storage” tab, add both your Dropbox and OneDrive accounts and and authorize CBackup to access and manage your cloud files.

Step 3. Sync Tasks: Go to the Sync Tasks tab, create a new task, select Dropbox as the source and OneDrive as the destination, and click on Start Sync.

Note: In CBackup’s Settings, you can enjoy the following useful features:

◉ Scheduler can help you perform Dropbox to OneDrive migration automatically at a specific time, daily, weekly, and monthly.

◉ File Filter to include or exclude these file types you want or don’t want to upload while performing Dropbox to OneDrive migration.

◉ Email Notification will send you the email when the sync is done or failed.

Method 2: Manual Download and Upload

This method involves downloading files from Dropbox and uploading them to OneDrive for migrating Dropbox files to OneDrive.

Step 1. Download Files from Dropbox: Sign in to Dropbox, create a folder, move all files into it, download, and unzip the folder.

Step 2. Upload to OneDrive: Log in to OneDrive, upload the downloaded files, and wait for the process to complete.

Method 3: Cut and Paste with File Explorer

For users who prefer a hands-on approach, using the Cut and Paste functions in Windows File Explorer is an option. One thing is that this option needs you to make sure you have installed and run the Dropbox and OneDrive desktop app on your computer.

Step 1. Install Apps: Download and install both Dropbox and OneDrive apps on your PC.

Step 2. Move Files: Open File Explorer, navigate to the Dropbox folder, cut the files, and paste them into the OneDrive folder for data migration.

Summary

With any way above, you can simply migrate Dropbox to OneDrive free. And now you have found the easiest way to transfer files from Dropbox to OneDrive. If you select the effective way above with the help of CBackup, you can also save a lot of time and effort.

