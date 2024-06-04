Connect with us

Tech

Microsoft's New AI Feature For Copilot+ PCs Is Skeptic
Advertisement

Tech

A New Generation Of NVIDIA AI Chip Will Be Available By 2026

Tech

Using Facebook, Young Adults Can Monetize Their Content And Find Dates

Tech

Boeing's Crewed Starliner Space Capsule Launch Has Been Canceled

Tech

WhatsApp Introduces a Feature That Allows Personalized Interactions

Tech

How Can Meta AI's Facebook, WhatsApp, And Instagram Presences Be Limited?

Tech

Exploring the Impact of Quantum Computing on Modern Cryptography

Tech

Google Plans to Support more types of Real-Money Gaming Apps in 2024: information and analysis

Tech

Google News Down for Several Users Globally

Tech

Why a New York SEO Agency is Key to Unlocking Market Opportunities

Tech

Geekzilla Podcast: A Shelter for Patriotic Geeks

Tech

CapCut's Meteoric Rise: Leading Video Editing App Amid TikTok Ban Speculations

Tech

OpenAI GPT-4o Advanced Features Now Free for All ChatGPT Users

Tech

Microsoft Introduces Suggested Replies for Connected Android Phones

Tech

Why Construction Site Security Guard is Essential

Tech

Top Strategies for Building High-Quality Backlinks in 2024

Tech

PwC Becomes Largest Customer and First Reseller of OpenAI's Enterprise Product

Tech

OpenAI Thwarts Covert Influence Operations Using ChatGPT in 4 Countries

Tech

On Android, Google Chrome Introduces 'Minimized Custom Tabs'

Tech

ERR_CACHE_MISS: How to Fix in Chrome In Easy Steps

Tech

Microsoft’s New AI Feature For Copilot+ PCs Is Skeptic

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Microsoft
Experts not convinced with the security of Microsoft's 'Recall' feature. — AFP/File

(CTN News) – The moniker “Recall” was given by Microsoft to a new artificial intelligence technology that was shown at a special event that took place a month ago.

The event marked the introduction of the technology. The new Copilot+ personal computers that the company has released are the only ones that are capable of utilizing these capabilities.

This feature is intended to send a “photographic memory” to your computer, which will enable you to simply return to any application or Microsoft file that you have previously worked with. This will be feasible because of the “photographic memory” that this function creates.

Your ability to work with any image that you have previously made will be enabled as a result of this. On the other hand, consumers and industry professionals are on the same page regarding the potential consequences that this feature may have for the loss of privacy that they experience.

Even though Microsoft has responded with a page that provides a comprehensive explanation of how Recall functions, a number of security researchers are vehemently opposed to the comments that the company has made with regard to the matter.

A research that was disseminated by Neowin contains a quote from Kevin Beaumont, who is an expert in the field of cybersecurity. Beaumont, who cautions that this capability offers a significant risk, claims that it is really Microsoft simple to extract everything that you have viewed or entered on your computer. He also claims that this tool is extremely simple to use.

Despite Recall being an exciting Microsoft feature,

Beaumont contends that it Microsoft necessitates “extremely careful communication, cybersecurity, engineering, and implementation.” It is necessary to incorporate the recall feature into the system. Even though recall is one of the most thrilling parts, this does not change the fact that it is one of the most exciting aspects.

Despite the fact that there are individuals who believe Recall does not possess any of those, this is not necessarily the case.

Despite the fact that the data processing and encryption do not take place anywhere else but on the device itself, Beaumont asserts that the information is still vulnerable to being stolen by malicious software and hackers. In spite of the fact that the gadget itself is the recipient of the information, this is the situation that has presented itself.

With encryption, it is possible to safeguard your data even if the individual who is seeking to access it does not know your account or password.

This is because encryption is a form of data protection. This is due to the fact that encryption cannot be damaged. The situation undergoes a significant change when, on the other hand, hackers achieve their goal of obtaining your credentials by employing information thieves.

Microsoft predetermines few seconds intervals

It is possible to set Recall to take screenshots of the activities that are taking place on your computer. These screenshots can be taken at times that are predetermined. Should this not be there, the program will be unable to carry out the functions that were designed for it. In the succeeding stage, it employs optical character recognition (OCR) in order to convert the data that was taken into text.

This is done in order to do the transformation. Next, it is saved in a database that can be found in the user’s folder, which is the location where the user saves their information.

The findings of the study indicate that Microsoft all of the information is stored in plain text, and receiving access to it does not necessitate the imposition of any constraints on the rights that are granted by the system.

SEE ALSO:

A New Generation Of NVIDIA AI Chip Will Be Available By 2026
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies