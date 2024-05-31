Connect with us

Microsoft Introduces Suggested Replies for Connected Android Phones
(CTN News) – As May nears its end, Microsoft is pushing through another Windows 11 Canary build that introduces a fresh feature for connected Android phones: Suggested Replies.

Now, when someone messages you asking how you’re doing, you can respond with just a click, choosing from replies like “Not bad, you?” or “Fine, you?” This eliminates the need to reach for your phone or computer keyboard as you browse the web.

This new feature is part of Phone Link, allowing you to connect your mobile phone to Windows for tasks such as sending and receiving texts, browsing recent photos, and taking phone calls on your PC.

Suggested Replies Phone Link2

Suggested Replies utilizes Microsoft’s cloud-based intelligent suggestion model to generate three relevant responses based on the conversation context.

New Features and Updates in Windows 11 Canary Build 26227

Windows Insiders who install Canary Preview Build 26227 and receive Phone Link version 1.24051.98 (or newer) in a phased rollout will find this feature enabled by default.

Additionally, this Canary build includes a significant update related to accessing Copilot on your PC. Microsoft is phasing out the Windows Key + C keyboard shortcut in preparation for upcoming Copilot Plus PCs that feature the new Copilot key.

For current PCs, the new shortcut will be Windows Key + the number corresponding to the Copilot app’s taskbar position.
