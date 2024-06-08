LinkedIn Disables Targeted Advertising Due To EU Regulations

(CTN News) – On Friday, the social networking platform LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft, made the news that it had ceased a function that enables the firm to access sensitive personal data for the purpose of targeted advertising.

This function also allows the company to use the data to target advertisements to specific individuals. The decision that we made was made in order to guarantee that we are in accordance with the laws that govern content that is accessible online within the European Union.

This action was taken by the corporation in response to a complaint that was presented to the European Commission by organizations that are considered to be affiliated with civil society. Additionally, the European Commission serves as the watchdog for technical improvements within the 27-country bloc.

This is in addition to previous LinkedIn responsibilities.

According to the Digital Services Act (DSA), which is a mandate, online intermediaries are required to provide customers with increased control over the use of their data, including the opportunity to disable tailored information. It is also essential that consumers have the right to disable tailored information.

In order to fulfill this requirement, online intermediaries are expected to make compliance.

When producing targeted adverts, it is against the law for businesses to make use of sensitive personal data. Race, sexual orientation, or political ideas are examples of data that falls under this category.

Due to the assertions made by the groups that the tool would make it possible for advertisers to target users of LinkedIn based on their racial or ethnic origin, political viewpoints, and other personal data related to their membership in LinkedIn groups, the Commission had sent a request for information to LinkedIn during the month of March.

This was done in response to assertions that the tool would allow advertisers to target LinkedIn users.

“We’ve decided to adjust those tools by removing the ability to create an advertising audience in Europe that uses membership in Groups as an input,” noted Patrick Corrigan, Vice President of LinkedIn, in a post on LinkedIn.

Also, we’re removing Europe from LinkedIn Groups.”

As part of this change, direct messages will no longer be available to members of LinkedIn Groups.” “This is a decision we’ve made.”

“We made this change to prevent any misconception that ads to European members might be indirectly targeted based on special categories of data or related profiling categories,” he said.

Thierry Breton, the Chief of Industry for the European Union, mentioned this. In support of the plan, he expressed his support.

In a statement released by the Commission, the Commission stated that it would monitor LinkedIn’s implementation of its public pledge to ensure full compliance with the DSA. “The DSA ensures that LinkedIn is meeting all of its obligations.”

European Digital Rights (EDRi), Gesellschaft für Freiheitsrechte (GFF), Global Witness, and Bits of Freedom are just few of the organizations that have expressed their support for the action that LinkedIn has taken. Other organizations that have expressed their support include Bits of Freedom.

According to a statement that was given by Nienke Palstra, who is linked with Global Witness, “LinkedIn must now broaden this policy to users everywhere and ensure that it is not just those in Europe who are protected from invasive ad targeting.” Palstra’s comment was made public. On account of Europe, LinkedIn is compelled to take action in response to the situation.

