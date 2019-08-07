Line App to Launch e-Commerce Platform Called Line Shopping

BANGKOK – Japan’s Line App has announced that its stepping into the e-commerce market with a platform called Line Shopping. Line Shopping will providing a wide assortment of items from 15 major online marketplaces.

The online shopping market is expected to rise to 470 billion baht in three years.

The move is expected to target similar platforms, such as RebateMango and Shopback, as well as other online marketplaces. Customers may choose to buy products through Line Shopping instead of reaching them directly.

Lertad Supadilok the head of the Line’s e-Commerce told reporters that Line will have high growth in addition to Line Official Account, Line TV and Line Man.

Line is one of the largest online retail markets in Southeast Asia

According to Kasikorn Research Center, Thailand’s online shopping market is expected to grow to about Bt470 billion by 2022. Online shopping will account for 8.2% of the combined retail and wholesale market.

Thai people presently face many challenges shopping online, due to prices of products, over-advertising on online marketplaces and finally fraud.

To deal with these issues, Line is partnering with Priceza, a price comparison platform, to develop Line Shopping channel. Where users will be able to compare prices of products from various marketplaces.

Above all notifications when there are price changes, discounts or promotions.

These marketplaces include Lazada, Shopee; Advice; Makro; Asia Books; All About You, Aston; Beauticool; Beauty Plaza; TV Direct; Wellness Mark Shop; Nespresso; MISSHA and It’s Skin.

“We use our (CRM) software and embrace artificial intelligence to personalize products that are displayed to each user,” Mr Lertad said.

Customers will get Line Points

Under Line Shopping, customers will get Line points, one point is equivalent to one baht, that can be used to purchase other products from Line and Rabbit Line Pay merchants.

“Online shoppers will receive loyalty points from the marketplaces as well,” said Mr Lertad.

The platform, which was initially rolled out in March, has received a promising response from online shoppers with 2.5 million active users a month.

The number of shoppers through the platform is aimed at reaching 8 million by this year, or 18% of the country’s 44 million Line users.

Fashion and beauty products are expected to be a boon for Line Shopping, because it will also bring shoppers to the marketplace partners.

Source: Line Thailand, Bangkok Post