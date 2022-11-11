LG TV Deal: 50-inch 4K HDR TV Now Costs Just For £379

(CTN NEWS) – Many brands and retailers have already begun offering shoppers their best Black Friday sales. We just found a huge price drop on the LG TV’s LG50UP75006LF 4K HDR TV at Amazon if you’re looking for a cheap TV deal this time of year.

The LG50UP75006LF 4K HDR TV, originally priced at £599, is now just £379 during Amazon’s early Black Friday sale, saving shoppers £220.

ALSO SEE: View the LG 50UP75006LF 4K HDR TV deal at Amazon

You can get the LG50UP75006LF 4K HDR TV for under £400 at Amazon, which is great. In addition to its great 50-inch screen, this LG50UP75006LF 4K HDR TV is loaded with features, including smart controls and high-quality pictures.

Its 4K Ultra HD pictures and resolution allow you to enjoy lifelike quality and colours, as you would expect from the best LG TVs.

Thanks to its AI sound, you can easily connect compatible Bluetooth speakers for a better surround sound experience. Streaming apps such as Freeview Play, Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ are available on this 50-inch LG TV with WebOS.

LG50UP75006LF 4K HDR TV is excellent for casual viewers, serious streamers and expert gamers.

ALSO SEE: Shop early Black Friday deals at Amazon

Multiple sizes of the LG50UP75006LF 4K HDR TV are discounted at Amazon, including the 43-inch TV for just £349 and the 55-inch TV for just £429.

Keep reading for more information on this early Black Friday deal on the LG50UP75006LF 4K HDR TV.

