Leaked Infinix Zero Ultra Price In India

(CTN News) – Back in October, Infinix Zero Ultra was launched on the global market as one of the brand’s most expensive and feature-rich smartphones to date.

The phone comes equipped with an AMOLED display and a 200MP camera. It is also compatible with fast charging at 180W. On December 20, the handset will also be available for purchase in India for the first time.

However, a new report has revealed exactly how much this handset will be priced on the Indian market ahead of its formal debut later this year. The following details are provided for your reference.

It has been reported by Phones that the Indian retail box for the Infinix Zero Ultra bears a price tag of Rs. Typically priced at Rs.

It will be available for Rs. 49,999. 44,999, according to the report. A single variant of the handset, with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage, is expected to be released.

Specifications of the Infinix Zero Ultra

With its premium design, the Infinix smartphone boasts a massive 6.8-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display that is surrounded by an attractive curved bezel.

With a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 900 nits, the display offers a maximum resolution of 2400×1080 pixels.

There is no doubt that the Zero Ultra is a powerful smartphone, as it is powered by the MediaTek Dimension 920 SoC, manufactured on a 6nm process.

As a matter of fact, Infinix could have used a better processor, given that other manufacturers in the same price range are offering flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen chipsets.

Among all the features of the smartphone, the camera system is the one that stands out the most.

As part of the camera system, there are three lenses on the rear of the phone, including a 200MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 13MP wide-angle unit, and a 2MP depth sensor.

It comes with a 32MP selfie camera that’s perfect for taking photos of yourself.

A fingerprint sensor is built right into the screen of the handset as well as a slot for a microSD card. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack on the device so users will not be able to listen to music.

There is also no dual stereo speaker system on this device. With a battery capacity of 4,500mAh, the smartphone is backed by a fast charging capability of 180W and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery.

During the 12-minute charge time, the company claims that the device can go from 0 to 100% in just a few minutes.

SEE ALSO:

Apps That Will Have The Most Influence In 2022