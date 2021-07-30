Launch Your App Like Gojek Adds New Features for Thailand

The Gojek Clone has become synonymous to success and profitability in today’s time. As more and more people are becoming dependent on their smart phones for all their requirements, smart entrepreneurs are realizing the importance of investing in a multi service app in Thailand that can rake in the profits for them without having to do much of anything.

The Gojek Clone App has probably become so popular because by becoming the app owner, an entrepreneur simply provides the service of bringing the service provider and the customer together, rather than having to offer any of the services mentioned in the app.





The Corona Virus CoVid 19 Outbreak Pandemic has been difficult for most people around the world. No one could have anticipated that a little pathogen could change the fabric of the global economy in this way. But humankind has a way of finding answers and surviving.

Initially the only way that seemed to prevent CoVid 19 from spreading and to control the pandemic was to observe complete lockdown. This lockdown practically brought life to a standstill. However, as normalcy has started seeping in, people are resuming their lifestyles again. But of course, with a twist.

As much as everyone wants to start living normally as they used to in the pre CoVid 19 era, in order to control this pandemic, the governments of various countries has issues various guidelines and norms that need to be followed by people for their continued safety.

How Did CoVid 19 Impact The Gojek Clone Based Business in Thailand?

Life has to go on. People need to get on with their daily requirements regardless of which pandemic has hit the world. Without food, groceries or basic emergency requirements such as electrical help or plumbing assistance, it is impossible to continue carrying on.

This is why; owing to the on demand nature of the work the Gojek Clone business thrived during the pandemic. If you too wish to make sure that your business continues to grow effectively in Thailand, you have to ensure that your Gojek Clone app has the following features that adhere to the government guidelines during the Corona Virus CoVid 19 pandemic.

Top Features That You Must Have In Your Gojek Clone App In Thailand

IF you wish to make sure that your on Demand Multi Services platform known as the Gojek Clone app is successful, here is a list of features that you must make sure that you have added to your app that adhere to the government guidelines around the world for the prevention of CoVid 19 in 2021.

Cashless Payments

While many people prefer to pay for the services that they have hired by cash, during the pandemic, transferring physical cash from one set of hands to another is considered majorly unsafe. This is why; you have to make sure that you keep the option of cashless transactions in your app. Having online payments option or an option that includes an in app wallet can be extremely helpful.





Limited Capacity Seat Booking

In the taxi booking option within the Gojek Clone app, one has to make sure that the app restricts the number of seats that can be booked. This is done to adhere to the social distancing norm so that too many people aren’t stuffed in confined spaces together. For example, if a car can hold 5 people, the app should only allow 3 seats to be booked using the app.

Contactless Delivery

This option should be there for any delivery service whether it is parcel delivery or store based delivery in the Gojek Clone app. This feature would ensure that there is no physical contact between the delivery driver and the customer. Selecting this option available in the app would allow the delivery driver to place the parcel outside the home of the customer and click a picture to inform them of the delivery made.

Safety Checklist

Not everyone can remember all the guidelines and norms issued by different governments. This is why; before the app allows for any task to begin, it should flash a checklist of different safety guidelines that need to be adhered to.

Face Mask Verification

Wearing face masks is absolutely not negotiable in times like these. This is why; the app should have a face mask verification feature that ensures that a taxi driver or delivery driver will have to click a selfie wearing a face mask before allowing him or her to begin the job.

Safety Badge

While on demand food delivery and on demand grocery deliveries have become the need of the hour, people need to understand that the place they are buying things from is absolutely safe. The safety badge is sort of a verification that enables the users to know and identify which stores have maintained the standards of hygiene and so on and so forth.

Where To Get Such A Gojek Clone App In 2021?

The search for the perfect Gojek Clone app can be tedious in Thailand. However, there are a few simple things you can do to make sure that you buy the right Gojek Clone App. The first thing to do is to make sure that you find a reputed white label on demand mobile app development company that has at least 7 to 10 years of app building experience. It would be best if the company also has experience in launching the apps on the Google Play store and the iOS app store. Then, take a demo of the application that you intend on buying.

This demo should be in the form of a downloadable app that you can download and check on various devices, both android and iOS. You will be able to see if the app has all these CoVid 19 safety related features or not.

Conclusion

To wrap it up, it is important to understand that the Gojek Clone business has gone up during the pandemic riddled world owing to its on demand nature which ensures people can get what they want when they want it. However, there are some features that are absolutely critical to have in the app in 2021 to make sure that the CoVid 19 situation doesn’t affect the business in Thailand.

Whenever you plan on investing in the Gojek Clone app, make sure it is only built by a reputed white label on demand mobile app Development Company that has at least a decade’s worth of experience in building and launching on demand apps. Also, ensure that you have taken a demo of the app so verify all these features and to check if you are comfortable with the flow of your brand new Gojek Clone app 2021.



