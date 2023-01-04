Connect with us

Tech

Is Twitch Not Loading? It's Not Just You
Advertisement

Tech

LG's 2023 OLED TVs Are 70% Brighter

Tech

Google Docs Hanging Indent Guide

Tech

Five Top DVD to MP4 Converters for Windows and Mac

Tech

This Refurbished iPad And Accessory Bundle Is Only $250

Tech

Instagram 2023 New Year Filter: How To Get It?

Tech

Top 5 Business Laptops In India

Learning Tech

Microsoft PowerPoint: Top 10 Tips You Need To Know!!

Tech

Xiaomi Thanks Its Fans With a Message

Tech

Refreshing Samsung's 2023: Is It Time?

Tech

Here Are 3 WhatsApp Tricks You Might Have Missed In 2022

Tech

Jio Postpaid Plans 2023: Price, OTT Benefits, New Connection Details

Tech

U.S. Review Could Delay or Block Binance $1 Billion Deal for Voyager Digital

Tech

What are the Differences Between Free and Paid Trade Robots?

Tech

Ethereum Price Prediction – Can ETH Hit $10,000 in the Next Bull Market?

Tech

Review Of Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7

Tech

Oppo Find N2 Foldable Clamshell Goes To The FCC And Bluetooth SIG

Tech

Honor Band 7 Gets 14 Days Battery Life

Tech

Cheap Redmi Watch 3, Band 2, And Earbuds'

Tech

The Best Online Resources for Ear Training

Tech

Is Twitch Not Loading? It’s Not Just You

Published

12 mins ago

on

Is Twitch Not Loading? It's Not Just You

(CTN News) – Best wishes for the new year! There is a problem with Twitch, sort of. I have noticed that my homepage has been acting wonky since Tuesday morning.

The problem is that several main elements of the site, such as the homepage carousel, do not appear or do not load. In addition to that, I also seemed to be signed out of my account, which makes it impossible for me to use the site right now.

There is no way I can see who I follow on Twitch, but I can watch clips that thinks I’ll like (which I rarely do).

There is an issue that prevents multiple areas of Twitch from loading, and confirmed(opens in new tab) on Twitter that they are investigating(opens in new tab) it.

Rest assured that the powers that be are looking into it.

It is interesting to note that streams that are already live seem to be functioning as they would normally (most of the time).

As soon as I clicked on a direct link to a live channel, the stream started playing just fine. However, all of the other elements on the page, such as chat and the streamer information panels, were all missing.

There is actually something peaceful about it – only me, the streamer, and a bunch of gray boxes that never actually load at all. It would not be a problem for me to adjust to this.

As I am sure you are aware, outages aren’t the best way to begin a new year, but bugs do happen and I am confident Twitch will be back to full functionality by the end of the day.

The article will be updated when Twitch provides more information on the issues affecting the service.

Why is Twitch 18+?

Twitch prohibits any content or activity that endangers youth. This includes content that features or promotes child sexual abuse material (CSAM), and the sexual exploitation, sexual misconduct or grooming of youth (which is defined by this policy as minors under 18).

SEE ALSO:

Google Docs Hanging Indent Guide

This Refurbished iPad And Accessory Bundle Is Only $250

Instagram 2023 New Year Filter: How To Get It?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins