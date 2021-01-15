In Today World Good Internet Service is More Important Than Ever

Back in 2016, the Human Rights Council of the United Nations General Assembly declared that access to the internet to be a basic human right and being integral to allowing individuals an opportunity to exercise their right to freedom of opinion and expression. That is something that has certainly been seen over the past twelve months, especially over the new year period. It has also highlighted just how important good internet service is now with a major change to remote working across the world.

Outside of major cities and towns, particularly as you head toward the countryside and more remote locations, having good and reliable internet service is either something that’s extremely expensive or something not at all accessible – whilst some options are becoming available, such as the SpaceX Starlink which is aiming at providing a low latency broadband system to those even in remote locations, but that’s still some time away from rolling out entirely.

1Gbps capable broadband

Early signs are looking great however, Starlink has recently launched to the UK countryside after being given the green light and whilst still very expensive does solve an issue for many who had felt disconnected before, this comes after calls that MPs had warned the government would fail to meet the target of 1Gbps capable broadband to the majority of the UK by 2025.

The previously mentioned remote working opportunity is certainly important here too – with many businesses making the adjustment it’s important that employees have the access they need and slow or unreliable internet connections are certainly something that could slow the process and keep the need offices or traditional workplaces.

Without any cost effective solution many would be unable to complete their work. Habits toward other online platforms have also changed in recent years, perhaps the biggest being with our mobile devices – the widespread adoption of entertainment such as gaming has become an important day to day for many users with platforms such as online gambling capturing a huge number of new players, and when looking for sites that remain easily accessible despite ongoing restrictions such as Gamstop connectivity to the internet certainly remains important.

Newer 5G Tech

Despite calls to get this done for a long time, progress has still been a little slower than many had hoped, although the rollout and integration certainly isn’t easy as infrastructure changes are both long drawn-out processes, and expensive too – although the saving grace her is that change is coming at least and with newer tech like 5G on the way for mobile devices too, at least some areas of internet connectivity are starting to catch up to our usage and requirements.

Whether 5G will serve as a good temporary replacement is yet to be seen, but will likely serve as a temporary measure for the slower internet connection still experienced by many.