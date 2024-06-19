IBM And Telefónica Tech To Assist Enterprises With Artificial Intelligence

Connect with us

AlishbaW

Published

9 seconds ago

on

IBM
IBM logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 8, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights

(CTN News) – The relationship, which was initially restricted to Telefónica’s home IBM country of Spain, is extremely extensive and enables the two companies to collaborate in order to address any digital transformation challenges that corporations may encounter.

One of the most critical tasks is the incorporation of data analytics with artificial intelligence, particularly generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), and the subsequent optimisation of its capabilities.

The results of a survey conducted by IBM suggest that nearly half of the Spanish businesses that are currently utilising AI have increased their investments in the past twenty-four months. As a result,

IBM and Telefónica Tech can provide solutions that will benefit these businesses.

A framework will be provided to enterprises to enable them to develop solutions that extract the utmost value and insight from corporate data. Telefónica and IBM will commence the development of this foundation by establishing a multi-cloud platform that is open, hybrid, and open, which can be utilised for artificial intelligence and data management.

Shark.X is the name of the entity, which is composed of a diverse array of IBM hardware and software components. The hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) of the company, which encompasses its virtualized storage, compute, and networking solution, is one of these components. It is implemented at La Cabina, the enterprise innovation centre of Telefónica Tech.

Shark.X aims to encompass the entire value chain associated with enterprise data management and analytics, in addition to integrating IBM’s Watsonx artificial intelligence and data platform for the development and deployment of artificial intelligence applications.

Telefónica Tech will be able to develop utilisation scenarios for artificial intelligence, integrate the solution into their environment, and establish the deployment architecture that is most suitable for each individual customer through the provision of advisory services.

A use case office has been established by IBM and Telefónica Tech to showcase the capabilities of their joint solutions and to develop and exhibit a diverse array of minimum viable products (MVPs).

The client engineering team at IBM and the AI implementation experts at Telefónica Tech have collaborated to develop a number of these use cases, some of which are already operational.

Among these are a diverse array of GenAI systems that are capable of generating code for information technology applications, cognitive assistants in industrial operations, process automation, customer service, analytics, and the processing and administration of audiovisual content and text documents.

In addition to the aforementioned, Telefónica and IBM intend to provide a diverse array of learning materials, training programmes, and certification programmes to assist businesses that are particularly interested in artificial intelligence in acquiring the requisite skills.

Gartner IBM predicted last year that by 2026,

In the near future, over eighty percent of businesses worldwide will have implemented GenAI-powered applications or used GenAI application programming interfaces (APIs). This represents a substantial increase from the five percent of enterprises that did so in 2023.

The research firm emphasised the importance of trust, risk, and security management (TRiM) for any business that is interested in utilising artificial intelligence during that period.

TRiM is the process of guaranteeing that AI functions correctly to generate precise and productive outcomes, while simultaneously preventing the occurrence of numerous potential hazards, including the dissemination of sensitive data or the formulation of unethical recommendations.

It is feasible that this is the juncture at which a modest degree of mutual cooperation between IBM and Telefónica would prove advantageous. This would entail offering businesses advice on the most effective methods to guarantee that they utilise this potent new technology responsibly.

It was noted by Elena Gil Lizasoain, head of Telefónica Tech’s artificial intelligence and data business unit, that this new collaboration with IBM will contribute to the numerous benefits of artificial intelligence, both traditional and generative, as well as the proper management of data in the business world.

By combining the knowledge of both teams, we will be able to further advance in the development of use cases aimed at creating more efficient and sustainable businesses by combining the knowledge of both teams.” This new collaboration will boost the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence.

Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News.

