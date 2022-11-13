Huawei Refutes Rumors That The 2023 P60 Series Will Use Kirin Chips

(CTN NEWS) – There have been whispers that Huawei’s Kirin Chips processors may return in 2023.

In contrast, according to a Phone Arena story, the business rejected plans to launch a new Kirin mobile processor in a statement posted to the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Huawei Under US Chip Sanctions

The US Commerce Department modified the chip trading regulations in 2020. One year had passed since Huawei was added to the US Entity List. Due to the new regulation, Huawei cannot receive semiconductors from American technology manufacturers.

Due to the new export regulations, not even the company’s own Kirin chips, which HiSilicon produced, could be delivered to them.

The US authorized Qualcomm to offer Huawei its potent Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPUs when Huawei ran out of Kirin chips, although these were designed to only work with 4G signals.

These chipsets are what the recently introduced Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro employ; hence they lack 5G connection.

Rumoured Kirin Chips Return

There was speculation of a new Kirin chip for the P60 flagship series back in July. According to reports, the device was produced utilising the 14nm process node, possibly by SMIC, the largest foundry in China.

The foundry might be able to fulfil Huawei orders at 14nm or higher for any reason. Transistors may fit more of them into a chip when the manufacturing node’s size shrinks, increasing the component’s power and efficiency.

It is anticipated that the A17 Bionic SoC, designed by Apple and TSMC for next year’s iPhone 15 Pro models, will be produced on TSMC’s 3nm production node.

Huawei would be at a disadvantage if it tried to compete with a 14nm chip. In light of this, Huawei’s denial is reasonable. Huawei is better suited staying with the 4G Snapdragon processors it is already deploying until the US stops breathing down its neck.

These Qualcomm CPUs were produced by TSMC using their upgraded 5nm production node, also called 4nm, the same as the A16 Bionic used in the iPhone 14 Pro versions.

Constant Competitiveness

The US claims that ZTE and Huawei pose a threat to national security. Some Huawei executives thought Biden would ease the restrictions. Nothing has changed thus far, so there is no hope of respite as his second term in office begins in January.

Despite lagging behind Apple and Samsung, Huawei has developed a usable operating system (Harmony 3.0 is pre-installed on the Mate 50 series) and a well-established ecosystem.

Therefore, despite the fact that Kirin chips will not power its 2023 P60 series flagship line, the smartphone manufacturer will continue to look for workarounds to maintain producing high-quality and exciting phones that will generate demand in China.

