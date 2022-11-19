Connect with us

Tech

Hoyt VTM 31 And VTM 34 Are The 2023 Flagships
Advertisement

Tech

TCL brings Its Google TVs To Zimbabwe

Tech

Mastodon Is The Best Alternative To Twitter

Tech

Twitter Workers Flee Following Musk's "Hardcore" Ultimatum

Tech

The Price Of Meta Quest 2 Is Reduced To $349, Plus 2 Free Games

Tech Business

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says Layoffs Will Extend Into 2023

Tech

Google Pixel Fold: Everything You Need To Know

Tech

Chromecast With Google TV 4K On Sale For Just $29! Stranger Things Funko Pop! Free!

Tech

Thailand's Agriculture is changing for the better with the Arrival Of New Technologies

Tech

What Is YouTube Premium? Eligible Users And Details About Google Fi

Tech

What is a Blue Prism Course and What are its Benefits

Tech

Will 5G Become the key Element Of Apple's Future?

Tech

Elon Musk Claims He Expects To Find A New CEO Of Twitter "Over Time."

Tech

GIGABYTE Unveils The GeForce RTX 4080 Series Graphics Cards

Social Media Tech

YouTuber MrBeast Overtakes PewDiePie In Most-Subscribed Youtube Channel

Tech

Google Pays $12M To Michigan After Multistate Privacy Lawsuit

Tech

IRLAB AGM-2023 Nomination Committee Appointed

Tech

Slovakia’s InoBat Plans To Build Electric Vehicle Battery Plant In Serbia

Tech News

Apple Co-founder Steve Jobs' Worn-out Birkenstocks Auctioned for $218,750

Tech

Top 5 of 5G Stocks

Tech

Hoyt VTM 31 And VTM 34 Are The 2023 Flagships

Published

1 hour ago

on

Hoyt VTM 31 And VTM 34 Are The 2023 Flagships

(CTN News) – Hoyt VTM 2023  and 34 bows have a longer axle-to-axle geometry than their predecessors, and they are designed for greater set-up and archery efficiency.

A redesigned Tec-Riser cutout has been created to accommodate Integrate (or cable-driven) rests; a new Riser Tunnel has been designed to accommodate the trigger cord of your Garmin (or other electronic sight); and a brand-new Hole Shot V2 has been created to eliminate high noise frequencies that ungulates have the ability to trigger.

In addition to Hoyt’s HBX Pro Cam System, the VTM series is equipped with improved center shot and sight picture allowances. The two modules available on the HBX Pro Cam System make tuning the VTM 31 and VTM 34 easier and provide optimized performance.

As the quietest aluminum bows that Hoyt has ever produced, these bows feature the company’s tried-and-true Limb Shox and Stealth Shot string stops, as well as the updated Hole Shot V2.

Additionally, shooters will appreciate the Vital Point Grip that has been designed and tested to increase accuracy, comfort, and vibration dampening.

As a result of its flatter grip angle, you will be able to focus your hand pressure in the center of your grip rather than the bottom of your grip, which will enhance consistency in your grip and downrange shooting.

With its machined-in picatinny sight rail mounting system, lower center-of-gravity side bar adapter mounting position, primary stabilizer mounting position on the lower section of the riser, and Integrate Rest mounting system, the VTM is the core of the Hoyt In-Line system.

Several finishes are available for the Hoyt VTM series, including solids and camouflage. Listed at $1,399 for VTM 31 and $1,449 for VTM 34. You may contact Hoyt at www.hoyt.com

The specifications of the Hoyt VTM 31

  • The axle-to-axle distance is 30.625 inches.

  • 6 inches is the height of the brace

  • The weight of the product is 4.6 pounds

  • Speed of ATA: 342 frames per second

  • HBX Pro camera

Specs for the Hoyt VTM 34

  • 33.75 inches from axle to axle

  • Height of the brace: 6.25 inches

  • The weight is 4.8 pounds.

  • ATA Speed: 334 frames per second

  • It is a HBX Pro camera

SEE ALSO:

The Price Of Meta Quest 2 Is Reduced To $349, Plus 2 Free Games

Mastodon Is The Best Alternative To Twitter

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says Layoffs Will Extend Into 2023
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins