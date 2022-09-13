How to Use Grammarly in Google Docs: Step-By-Step Guide

(CTN News) – Many people use Google Docs to write everything from articles to emails. Many people rely on Docs’ built-in spell checker to improve their writing.

While the native spell checker works well, third-party services may offer better suggestions. You can improve your spelling and grammar with Grammarly, one of the best Google Chrome extensions.

In addition, if you have recently switched from a laptop to a top-of-the-line Chromebook, you are probably missing Microsoft Word’s Editor. Grammarly is a great addition to Google Docs which rivals Microsoft Editor.

How to install Grammarly

Grammarly must first be installed before you can use it.

You will need to open Google Chrome. Visit the Chrome Web Store

Go to the Grammarly extension page. Add to Chrome by clicking the button.

Click the Add extension button in the dialog box that appears.

The Grammarly extension opens a tab that prompts you to sign in or create an account.

Grammarly is installed in your Chrome browser after a moment. Grammarly can also be installed in Safari, Edge, and Firefox, but Chrome will give you the best experience.

How to enable Grammarly in Google Docs

Grammarly is now installed, so let’s make sure it’s enabled and ready for use.

You will need to open a Google Doc. In the upper-right corner of your browser, click the Grammarly extension icon. Flip the Check for writing suggestions and switch to Google Docs to on. You can now use Grammarly in a Google Doc.

How to use Grammarly in Google Docs

Let’s use Grammarly in a Google Doc now that it has been installed and enabled. Grammarly has a number of features when used in Google Docs. Take a look at what Grammarly can do.

The Grammarly icon: There is an icon in the lower-right corner of a Google Doc with Grammarly enabled.

With this icon, you can see information at a glance. Your work is being checked by Grammarly when the spinning wheel appears on the icon.

Grammarly does not see any issues with your writing if the icon is green. Grammarly has identified some issues when the icon turns red with a number inside it.

The Grammarly sidebar: The Grammarly Sidebar opens when you click the Grammarly icon.

By clicking a suggestion, you can see a more detailed description of the edit. Goal setting: Grammarly allows you to set writing goals.

Your piece can be categorized by audience, formality, domain, and intent. Each goal has different options depending on whether you’re a free or premium subscriber. Open the Grammarly Sidebar and click the target with an arrow at the top to modify these goals.

Get your grammar on

You can improve your writing by using Grammarly in Google Docs.

You just need to install it, enable it, and you’re good to go. You can make Google Docs even more useful with some of our favorite Google Docs tips and tricks

