How to Recover Data from Broken iPhone Without Backup

When your iPhone doesn’t start, you may be looking for a good solution to restore data from a dead iPhone, fearing losing valuable data. Don’t worry. Follow the instructions below to repair and recover data from broken iPhone without backup.

Retrieves data from a dead iPhone without backup

Do you want to retrieve information from a dead iPhone without existing security? You need third-party iPhone data recovery software, but you need to make sure your iPhone is normally detected by your computer.Otherwise, recovering dead iPhone data will be in vain.

Here you will use a powerful iPhone data recovery software like FoneTool.It helps to recover lost or deleted data from dead / failed / off iPhone, as well as video photos, messages, contacts, phone history, tags, safari records, calculations, and restore data from third-party apps from WhatsApp,LINE,Viber,Kik,WeChat,Messenger,Instagram. Whether or not there is a backup.

FoneTool allows you to recover data from dead iPhone without losing data. Optional file recovery is also allowed to provide a powerful and private data recovery experience.

How to Recover Data from Broken iPhone via FoneTool

In just three simple steps, you can easily retrieve data from locked or dead iPhone. Scan and restore data to the dead iPhone in minutes to save your time. It will not delete the current data from your iPhone during the data recovery process. It supports a variety of iOS devices on iPhone/iPad/iPod touch and is compatible with iOS 10.0 or later.

Download FoneTool to your computer from its official website, and follow the steps below to recover data from your broken iPhone using FoneTool.

Step 1. Connect your iPhone to the PC > Run FoneTool on your computer > Go to Toolbox > Choose iOS Data Recovery.

Step 2. Choose the icon you want to recover from your dead iPhone > Click Start Scan.

Step 3. Here take recovering photos as an example, start to browse and select the photos you want and click Recover to PC. Then you can recover photos from dead iPhone successfully.

Is the iPhone dead and not opened? Fixed!

Do not be afraid if your iPhone suddenly stops working and you have a black screen. There are some tips you can follow before you formally call death. Have patience and follow the following steps to save your iPhone from death.

Step 1. Recharge your iPhone.

This is the first thing you should try.How many times do I die because my iPhone doesn’t have enough power to start up?If you want to charge the device immediately and it still doesn’t work, follow step 2.

Step 2. Please restart your iPhone.

iPhone has been charging for more than an hour, but it hasn’t reacted yet, so force a restart.If you have an Apple logo, or if your iPhone is in step 3, press the Sleep/Awakening button while pressing the Low (or Home) button until a red slider is displayed. If there is no red slider, go to step 4.

Step 3. connect your iPhone to iTunes.

Connect your device to your computer, and start iTunes if you are connected.Restart your iPhone.Save it until you see the Apple logo and display the recovery mode screen.Accordingly, please refer to the relevant guidelines for forcing your device into recovery mode.If your iPhone is not recognized by iTunes, go to step 4.

Step 4. Contact Apple Support.

If all of the above methods do not work, contact Apple Support.The last thing you can do is to contact Apple support, or to seek help from Apple’s retailers or authorized suppliers.I hope they can help your iPhone. If they say they’re officially dead, see the guide below for restoring data from dead iPhones.

Conclusion

It’s about how to restore data from a dead iPhone. You can find the right way in this article to recover data even if you don’t have an iPhone backup. Of course, the most comprehensive data recovery method is to use this reliable tool – FoneTool. It has the highest success rate of recovery and guarantees that data is not lost when recovering from dead iPhones.

Furthermore, you need to recognize the importance of regular backups. If iCloud storage is scarce, or if you are worried that iTunes and iCloud will delete your iPhone data. Free and reliable iOS bag software, FoneTool is the best choice. Initiate action to better protect your iPhone data.

