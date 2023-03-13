How To Delete Instagram Account?

(CTN NEWS) – Delete Instagram Account – Are you tired of scrolling through Instagram for hours and want to delete your account? There can be various reasons to delete an Instagram account, but it is essential to know the process.

In this article, we will guide you through the steps to delete Instagram account permanently.

Why Delete Instagram Account?

Before moving forward, let’s discuss some of the reasons why people may want to delete their Instagram accounts:

Privacy Concerns: Many people worry about their data privacy and want to protect their information from Instagram.

Too Much Screen Time: Social media can be addictive, and some people may want to reduce their screen time.

Negative Impact on Mental Health: Continuous exposure to social media can cause anxiety and depression, and some may want to distance themselves from it.

Career Change: Individuals who change their career paths may want to delete their Instagram accounts for various reasons.

Now that you know why people delete their Instagram accounts, let’s discuss how you can do it yourself.

Steps to Delete an Instagram Account

Follow these simple steps to delete Instagram account permanently:

Step 1: Log into Your Instagram Account

First, log into your Instagram account from the Instagram website or app.

Step 2: Go to the Delete Your Account Page

After logging in, go to the Instagram ‘Delete Your Account’ page by clicking the link https://www.instagram.com/accounts/remove/request/permanent/.

Step 3: Select a Reason

Instagram will ask you to choose a reason for deleting your account. You can choose any option from the drop-down menu or specify your reason.

Step 4: Re-enter Your Password

Instagram will ask you to re-enter your password for security purposes.

Step 5: Delete Your Account

Finally, click the ‘Permanently delete my account’ button, and your Instagram account will be permanently deleted.

What Happens When You Delete Instagram Account?

Before deleting your Instagram account, knowing what happens to your data and profile is essential. Here’s what you should know:

Your Account Will Be Deleted Permanently: Once you delete your account, you won't be able to reactivate it or retrieve any data.

Your Profile, Posts, and Comments Will Be Deleted: All your profile information, posts, comments, and likes will be removed from Instagram permanently.

Your Messages and Photos Will Also Be Deleted: All your messages and photos sent through Instagram Direct will be deleted permanently.

