How to Create an Effective Webinar to Generate Leads & Increase Conversions Inbox

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses around the world used to host seminars and launch events for showcasing their products. But now these are converted into webinars and other similar events. Webinars cannot replace the actual experience or the joy that people used to get from physical events, but it’s the only alternative that people have right now unless AR/VR reality shows become more compatible and inexpensive to set -up.

A good webinar can certainly add a lot to a product’s potential, provided it also hosts an interactive session where people can ask experts openly about the use cases of the said product. For example- Suppose you are a manufacturer of air fryers, so in the webinar, if you rope in anyone from the food industry or a celebrity chef or maybe even a nutritionist and make them answer questions related to the use of air fryer in the webinar then this will be a major booster for influencing people’s confidence in your product.

According to a recently conducted opinion poll, a majority of users agreed to share their contact information with a company for attending an exciting webinar. This is where the challenge lies. People will sign up for a webinar but they will leave midway if it is not interesting enough for them. Also if you need to learn how to stream on twitch, read this article here.

Today we will talk about points to keep in mind for creating an effective webinar that sparks interest in people’s minds and converts them into customers. Let us begin:

A Good Topic: As basic as it sounds, but this is what is the most important point. Depending upon your area of expertise, choose an interesting topic to conduct a webinar. Like for example if you operate in the business automation software industry then you could supposedly conduct a webinar with the topic; Learn how to eliminate business cold calls with automated calls today, to know more join this webinar, etc. What you need to do is emphasize on the how to approach rather than the what approach, how is this product going to solve my problems rather than what is this product trying to solve. People have very little attention these days and so you will need to grab those by being specific and at times blunt. Remember your job is to educate the consumers through this webinar and not lecture them around for its various use cases. If you wish to expand your content and turn to IRL streaming, then Twitch IRL can allow you and your viewers to explore a plethora of topics, including travel, gaming, fitness, podcasts, etc.

Photo by Simon Abrams on Unsplash

Rope In a Good Host: To make the webinar engaging and fun for the watchers, bring in some professional help. Professionals help you utilize those 60 mins in a much better way than otherwise possible by business directors and other similar persons. Also, try to share the burden of hosting among two persons as people might sometimes get bored of listening to a solo webinar. Two experienced but of different background hosts can add a lot of charisma and interest in the webinar. Also, try to market this webinar as an interactive session with industry experts and company directors. Also, the tone of the webinar should be light, to keep the session fun yet meaningful for all users.

Real Stories: 'Rags to riches' or other similarly good real stories helps inspire people to buy your product more often than other factors. People always love a good real-life story of a leader who made it to the top. This is due to the fact, people in general always desire to reach the top of any field, but life does not always permit them, so when they hear about someone who was about the same level as they are currently and with sheer hard work and luck they made it to the top; they simply love it. You could also try to do something similar for your webinar, but remember the story should be a natural one and not too pushy.

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

Marketing storytelling is an extremely effective and powerful tool that is used very often to capture the attention of your attendees but this is a double-edged sword. The wrong story can start a negative campaign against your company, while a story with too many details could very well be boring for watchers. So choose a balanced success story. You can rope in your factory worker or junior-level employees who are now in management positions. Try to find a genuine connection of the story with your company as this is what works the most.

Conclusion

Your host must capture the audience’s attention within the first five minutes, otherwise, the entire webinar will be attended by a skeleton population (literally). So get the help of a professional marketing services company today and conduct your webinar today.