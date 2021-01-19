How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Mobile UX in 2021

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the next big thing that can take your business to unprecedented heights of success. If you haven’t implemented this cutting-edge technology to your business strategy and are still wondering how to make the most out of this technology, this post will help you make a well-informed decision.

Artificial intelligence is making revolutionary changes in multiple industries, and many leading tech companies are incorporating AI technology into their products and applications to take maximum advantage of it. The idea of using monotonous tasks using AI-powered bots is attracting many businesses – no matter small, medium, or large.

A study suggests that AI technologies can help businesses automate a majority of tasks carried out by the workers, which helps them get more tasks done and boost productivity by 40%. This emerging technology is making groundbreaking transformations in the mobile app development world. In fact, it is one of the latest trends in the app development industry that is helping many app development companies in Dallas and software developers to perform highly advanced technology roles.

From face recognition to image labeling, barcode scanning to image and speech recognition, cognitive computing to automatic analysis, AI helps app developers create amazing user experiences by leveraging AI technology. Let’s discover why top mobile app development companies, tech giants, and other businesses are adopting AI to build AI-powered apps.

Creating Personalized Experience

Today’s users want apps that fulfill their needs, easy to use, and offer more personalized mobile app experiences. Thanks to artificial intelligence, by implementing this powerful technology to the mobile app development process, app developers can deliver personalized experiences by offering customized recommendations as per the users’ individual needs.

App development teams are using predictive analysis to change the overall app content. With the help of this powerful technology, apps can access the location of the users, their buying history, and other useful data that help them to offer services that are truly personalized for them. Amazon, Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, and other technology giants are using AI for making personalized product suggestions that help users to complete the purchase decision.

Boost User Engagement

Do you know why most mobile apps fail? According to branding expert Muneeb Qadar Siddiqui, lack of user engagement is one of the major reasons that prevent users from using your app. Thanks to artificial intelligence, it is helping app developers to analyze user behavior and provide them with useful insights into the users. With the help of artificial intelligence, mobile app developers can learn what their target users want and make necessary tweaks to the app to provide an exceptional user experience and better user engagement. Custom software development company can leverage AI algorithms to find the latest trends and adjust the app to provide meaningful and context-rich opportunities to engage users.

According to a survey conducted by Gartner, the number of businesses implementing AI technologies in their products and services has grown by 270% in the past few years.

Connect with Users on a Deeper Level

Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence will help mobile app development companies to know what their customers want, fulfill their demands and connect with them on a deeper level. The technology can store their users’ behavior that can help developers offer customized UX that is especially tailored to their audience preferences.

When customers get exactly what they want, it will motivate them to use your app or use your services over and over again. It will eventually boost customer retention, which is critically important for the success of any app. This strategy will also help businesses to increase sales and profit.

Optimizing Search Processes

When AI is integrated into a search engine, it can do wonders. Mobile apps that use artificial intelligence can work well and help users to perform quick searches. Implementing artificial intelligence in smartphones and mobile apps can help development companies to develop a voice and image recognition platform. When AI is integrated into a mobile app, it can help optimize the searching process for mobile users. It allows developers to develop a voice and video recognition platform in the smartphone. A survey suggests that in 2019, more than 250 billion searches were voice-based, and the number is expected to increase in the near future.

High Level of Security

With the increasing usage of smartphones, the need for a highly advanced data security system is significantly increased. This is why more and more smartphone companies are integrating the face unlock feature to enhance security. Some social media apps such as Instagram, Snapchat, and other apps are using facial biometric identification. With AI technology, developers can integrate highly advanced security by using facial recognition technology.

More Conversions

Integrating AI technology into mobile apps helps you boost conversion rate. If you are wondering how, AI chatbots are the answer. With the help of AI chatbots, you can provide instant replies to your customers while solving their problems. When customers get prompt answers to their queries, it will eventually create a positive brand image, increase user satisfaction and boost sales. Many ecommerce businesses are leveraging artificial intelligence to make users satisfied.

Concluding Thoughts

The mobile app development agencies always look for the implementing new features and technologies to bring high-performance and functional apps for their clients. Thanks to artificial intelligence, the technology is creating amazing UI and helping developers to offer personalized user experience by understanding user behavior patterns.

Businesses that have integrated artificial intelligence and machine learning into their apps are achieving user engagement and business growth. If your company isn’t still using this modern technology, now is the time to develop a mobile app that can predict user behavior and deliver a personalized user experience.