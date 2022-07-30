Here’s Why You Need eCommerce Digital Asset Management

As the times change, customer shopping needs are also becoming more refined. Nowadays, customers want to check out product costs, specifications, reviews, and other details before buying a product.

Therefore, businesses that wish to gain customers must make these details available; that’s where digital asset management comes in.

What is a Digital Asset Management (DAM) System?

Digital asset management is a software tool used to organize, manage and enhance digital assets related to a company or brand.

Advertisement

Digital assets include images, videos, PDF documents, 360-degree spins, and other media content used in product catalogs and on PDPs.

An eCommerce Digital Asset Management system is beneficial because it enables image enhancement with product metadata, makes image re-sizing and exports faster, and ensures assets are findable and secure.

It is also easy to use, measurable, trackable, and secure. You can securely share data with partners, team members, customers, and contractors easily with the Digital Asset Management system.

Advertisement

Roles of Digital Asset Management System for eCommerce Business

1. Providing visual content for eCommerce

Digital Asset Management systems organize components such as product images, videos, relevant graphics, or documents that improve customer experience and positively improve the brand image.

Great visuals will help the customer build confidence in the product and brand, and become more likely to make a purchase.

Visual data has a way of eliciting emotional responses from intending customers. It helps them visualize the product better, and it can influence them towards purchasing the product due to what they have seen in the video or image.

Advertisement

2. Supports a multiplicity of product channels, markets, and formats

Having to manage multiple product visuals for different channels and markets can be stressful and time-consuming.

However, Digital Asset Management systems can make it easier with channel export templates, which export images in the exact format required by channels such as Shopify, BigCommerce and Amazon.

3. Improving sales performance

Thanks to the DAM system, you can manage the visual content for your products better, which is helpful when you‘re dealing with a large amount of product images.

Advertisement

When you use an eCommerce DAM to synchronize product details written in text with product visuals, you improve the customer’s shopping experience. This, in turn, will improve your sales.

4. Better human resource management

DAM systems save you from the stress of manually handling different formats of digital data.

The system has an automated process that manages these data, reduces the risk of errors, and gives people more time to invest in other tasks.

Advertisement

5. Supports stakeholder collaboration

The DAM system makes it easy to share your business content with clients and partners alike. It also supports integration with other tools that can make automatic distribution possible.

6. Tracking and reports

The DAM system makes it easy to track details of digital data, including who is using such data, changes that have been made, and instances where they have been used within the business.

7. Boosts internal security

You can secure digital assets better using DAM systems. Many DAMs include user-role security, meaning you can decide exactly who is authorized to view, edit and export valuable digital assets.

Advertisement

8. Uniform Organizational practices

DAM systems offer a singular and centralized storage system for all digital files used within a business so that they can be accessed and updated easily.

Due to the organization and consistent updating of assets, a natural validation exists within a DAM, empowering team members to share digital assets with confidence.

9. Streamline workflows

Some Digital Asset Management systems include built-in workflows that allow your team to send updates and notifications throughout the scope of product image updates and channel updates.

Advertisement

Channel updates save effort, time, and money, and allow the business to channel them to other areas creatively.

Benefits of an eCommerce Digital Asset Management (DAM)

1. Improved searchability and findability

Digital Asset Management systems organize and classify data effectively into groups and categories to create a uniform system.

Thanks to this classification, it becomes easier to search for the digital data assigned to different products.

Advertisement

When handling a large number of files connected to a digital asset, the right Digital Asset Management system will leverage its metadata tagging feature that identifies a file based on name, type, creation date, size, dimension, and a list of other details.

Because eCommerce DAMs link assets to products, you can also search by SKU and product name.

With such tags, it becomes very easy to locate digital files within a business operating system.

Advertisement

2. Supports quick turnaround

eCommerce DAM systems support product information linked to digital assets, creating a single source of truth for product content.

Operating out of a single source of truth, users can store data and update metadata for products and digital assets in real-time.

This allows marketers to push out new products, product variations, and product updates faster than a generic DAM.

Advertisement

3. Identification of missing data

eCommerce Digital Asset Management include powerful tools that allow marketers to quickly identify gaps in product content, spot validation problems, or restore assets to prior versions if necessary.

The automated tools are fully customizable according to brand standards as well as channel requirements.

4. Multiple image management

An eCommerce business has to deal with multiple product images for every given product so that customers can visualize the product better.

Advertisement

However, managing these images can be quite stressful, which is where eCommerce DAM becomes very important.

With eCommerce DAM, you can ensure every important product is represented with 5-7 images, 360-degree spins, product videos, spec sheets, user guides, etc. on every channel.

5. Image re-sizing

The size of the image you need on one eCommerce channel often differs from what you need for the other.

Advertisement

Instead of manually adjusting image sizes in photoshop, an eCommerce DAM has built-in channel export templates, so all you have to do is select a channel upon export and it will export in the correct size.

This tool is fully customizable as well and operates without sacrificing image quality.

6. Reduce time to market

eCommerce DAM automates much of the go-to-market process, necessary for optimizing products before they hit the eCommerce market.

Advertisement

For example, if locating, re-sizing, and exporting an image used to take 5 minutes to complete, it may take less than a minute to complete the same task using an eCommerce DAM.

When you’re dealing with a high volume of images and SKUs, those 5-minute tasks can easily add up.

When new products and product updates are able to hit the market fast, your product has more opportunities to create conversions and drive revenue for your business.

Advertisement

7. Improve channel coverage

Re-eterating the example above, managing product images for eCommerce takes TIME. Multiply the amount of time spent on product images times the number of eCommerce channels your products are listed on, and your work can double, triple, and even quadruple with each additional channel.

Luckily eCommerce Digital Asset Management include API features that make syndication to multiple channels possible.

So, you can update digital assets linked to a product once in eCommerce DAM and it will seamlessly update Shopify stores, Amazon stores, etc.

Advertisement

Conclusion

Managing digital assets for eCommerce is definitely doable with a digital asset management system, especially if you have an A+ marketing team.

However, if you want to empower your marketers to focus on growth and reduce the number of tedious tasks on their plate, consider an eCommerce Digital Asset Management.

Related CTN News:

Advertisement

Uber Unveils New Features, Including That Lets Drivers Pick Their Own Trips

Apple Releases iOS 16 Beta 4: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Beats Expectations To Avoid A Drop In Tech Earnings