Connect with us

Tech

OpenAI GPT-4o And Advanced Features Now Free for All ChatGPT Users
Advertisement

Tech

Microsoft Introduces Suggested Replies for Connected Android Phones

Tech

PwC Becomes Largest Customer and First Reseller of OpenAI's Enterprise Product

Tech

OpenAI Thwarts Covert Influence Operations Using ChatGPT in 4 Countries

Tech

On Android, Google Chrome Introduces 'Minimized Custom Tabs'

Tech

ERR_CACHE_MISS: How to Fix in Chrome In Easy Steps

Tech

What is Pi123 ? All the Information You Need

Tech

Brook Taube Wells Notice - Everything You Need to Know

Tech

Cyber Sentinel: Global Law Enforcement Taking Down "The World's Largest Botnet"

Tech

Ticketmaster Data Breach: Hacking Group Claims Access to Details of 560 Million Customers

Tech

Google Announces $2 Billion Investment In Malaysia

Tech

Apple to Open First Store in Malaysia Amid Growing Focus on Asia

Tech

YouTube Launches Over 75 In-Browser Games: What You Need To Know

Tech

Spotify Raises Fees In France To The Highest In Europe

Tech

Telegram May Be Adversely Affected By EU DSA

Tech

Meta Eliminates Chinese And Israeli Influence Accounts Powered By AI

Tech

Nvidia May Overtake Apple As World's Second-Most Valuable Company

Tech

11zon: Compress And Convert, JPG, And PDF - Categories At 11zon

Tech

Automate Email Marketing with Soujiyi: Unlocking Efficiency and Effectiveness

Tech

Best Software for SD Card Recovery in 2024

Tech

OpenAI GPT-4o And Advanced Features Now Free for All ChatGPT Users

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

23 seconds ago

on

ChatGPT

(CTN News) – In a surprising move, OpenAI has announced that many features previously restricted to paid subscribers of ChatGPT are now available to all users, free of charge.

The decision, unveiled during the Spring Update, introduces accessibility to GPT-4o, alongside new voice-to-voice functionalities for ChatGPT, despite the latter not yet being launched.

What’s Included for Free Users?

Free users can now take advantage of numerous advanced features, including:

  • GPT-4o Access: The latest iteration of OpenAI’s versatile AI model.
  • Custom GPTs: Hundreds of thousands of custom GPTs created by companies and individuals.
  • Data and Code Analysis Tools: Tools to analyze data and code snippets directly within the chat interface.
  • Image Uploads: Ability to upload images for the chatbot to provide comments.
  • Browsing Capabilities: The ability to use the web browsing feature to retrieve up-to-date information.

ChatGPT 1

Limitations and Considerations

However, there are some limitations to this new offering:

  • Custom GPT Creation: Not available for free accounts.
  • DALL-E Image Generation: Not available.
  • Message Limit: Free users can only send about 10 messages at a time to GPT-4o before reverting to GPT-3.5.

Why the Shift to Free?

OpenAI’s decision to make these advanced features free stems from their mission to democratize access to advanced AI tools.

By making GPT-4o and other advanced functionalities freely available, OpenAI hopes to enable more people to experience the potential of AI technology firsthand.

Competitive Landscape

The move also reflects the competitive landscape in AI, with companies like Microsoft offering similar capabilities through their Copilot platform.

Microsoft has long provided GPTs, image generation, and data analysis in their free version, while using rate limits to differentiate paid plans. OpenAI is now following suit.

Why Should Paid Subscribers Keep Paying?

While the free version provides access to advanced features, paid subscribers still enjoy several exclusive benefits:

  • Advanced Capabilities: Early access to new voice and vision capabilities.
  • No Rate Limits: Paid users can send five times more messages using GPT-4o per day compared to free users.
  • Future Exclusivity: Access to upcoming next-generation models and potentially exclusive features.

Conclusion

OpenAI’s decision to make GPT-4o and advanced features free is a significant step towards democratizing AI. It allows more users to explore and benefit from AI-driven capabilities without financial barriers.

For those requiring higher usage or additional features, the paid plan continues to offer compelling advantages, including access to cutting-edge developments in AI technology.

As OpenAI and competitors like Microsoft continue to innovate, the landscape of AI accessibility and functionality is likely to evolve further, offering users ever more powerful tools for various applications.

This move is sure to influence how individuals and businesses alike interact with AI technology, marking a pivotal moment in the democratization of artificial intelligence.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies