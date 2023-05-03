Connect with us

Google Photos' Latest Update Makes It Easier To Find Specific Images
(CTN News) – The “more powerful” Google Photos search tool may be a huge time saver if, like me, you struggle to wade through a mountain of Google Photos to find the one you want.

Currently, in order to search your Google Photos library, you must use a combination of pretty basic terms – such as “garden,” “beach,” or “sunset” – and tags and labels – such as names if you have labeled people, or locations if you have turned on location tagging.

However, even after filtering the results according to your search, you might still need to dig around for a short while before you can find what you are looking for.

The new experimental search tool offered by Google Photo comes into play at this point.

With the updated version of the search feature – which is currently only available on the web version of Google Photos – you have the option of making your search queries more specific with the use of qualifiers.

As an example, instead of simply searching for a “sunset”, you can search for a “colorful sunset.” and Google’s new powerful search tool will serve up sunsets that are full of color, rather than simply searching for a “sunset”.

The next step is to add names to your search queries if you’ve tagged faces in your photos. By doing this, you will be able to filter your results so that you will only see images with people whose faces you’ve tagged.

For instance, instead of simply searching for a “beach at sunset,” you could search for “Izzy at the beach at sunset,” and Google Photos would deliver the images you’ve requested – assuming you have some that fit the description.

Currently, it is an experiment that is still being conducted

As reported by 9to5Google (opens in new tab), the new search tool – which was spotted first by 9to5Google(opens in new tab) – is currently being tested by Google, so you may not be able to access it right now.

In order to find out if you are part of the experiment, you will have to go to Google Photos online, and you will see a blue box attached to the search bar saying “Try a more powerful search” – if you see this box, you are able to use the new search option.

In the meantime, there is no word yet on when this feature will roll out to all users or when it will make its way to the mobile version of Google Photos – but hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long before we can start using it.

The new search feature in Google Photos is one of the biggest improvements in the app’s history, but if this isn’t enough of an improvement for you, why not check out our list of the best Google Photos alternatives where you can find alternative cloud storage solutions for your photos?

