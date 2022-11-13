Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro To Get An Update

(CTN NEWS) – Recently, Google revealed that the new Nest Wi-Fi Pro would receive a software update early the following week to boost connection speeds for some customers who are having trouble with their internet.

According to Google Nest Wi-Fi Product Lead Sanjay Noronha, the company is investigating customer complaints about slower internet speeds on Nest Wi-Fi Pro routers and is working to release a fix.

The Complaints

A few weeks after Google’s Nest Wi-Fi Pro went on sale, complaints about its 40 Mbps to 90 Mbps download and upload speed limitations were posted on the Google Nest community website.

As reported by 9to5 According to Google’s initial report, several users have reported that their older Nest Wi-Fi Pro, which is only compatible with Wi-Fi 5, has improved in dependability.

However, not all customers having issues are employing recent routers.

According to Google’s findings, the majority of those impacted are based in the UK and use point-to-point protocol over ethernet (PPPoE) networks.

This system, which many DSL service providers use, requires users to enter a login and password into their router to access the internet.

On the other hand, comments on the website imply that users of fibre and customers in the US and other parts of Europe are dealing with the same issue.

Google did not say what was to blame for the slower speeds, but they anticipate a software update to address the issue.

Overview of Nest Wi-Fi Pro

Google just unveiled its brand-new $199 Nest Wi-Fi Pro mesh router. Given that your internet plan permits it, it boasts compatibility with the faster Wi-Fi 6E, designed to deliver speeds of up to 5.4Gbps.

It has the ability to connect 300 devices in a network at once, 100 at a time.

Like Google’s other mesh Wi-Fi systems, the Wi-Fi Pro is set up and controlled through the Home app.

With the help of this app, you can configure the family management system to limit the websites your kids’ devices can access online or even turn off Wi-Fi for them.

The device has a number of intelligent features as well, according to The Verge.

According to Google, the Nest Wi-Fi Pro will automatically optimize the bands it uses based on the network congestion level, giving high-bandwidth traffic like streaming and video conversations the highest priority.

It releases a 6GHz band, which reduces network congestion.

Even if your internet service provider makes a mistake and slows down your connection, the system should be able to adjust the network performance to reduce interruptions.

According to the manufacturer, each router can cover 2,200 square feet or 6,600 when purchased in a three-pack. It is also inexpensive, costing $199 for a single router. The Verge highlighted the $299 regular retail price of Eero’s Pro 6E.

TP-Wi-Fi Link’s Deco XE75 system and the Nest Wi-Fi Pro two-pack both cost $299.99. Nest Wi-Fi Pros come in packs of three for about $400.

