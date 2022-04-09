Google Fi Cuts Prices And Bumps Data For Unlimited Plans

Last year, Google Fi launched its Simply Unlimited plan as a low-cost option for people who want unlimited data without a lot of added perks. Just $20 per line is now the price for four or more lines on Simply Unlimited, which is an outstanding deal in comparison to other phone plans.

Here’s the new pricing for Simply Unlimited:

One Line: $50 (Previously $60)

Two Lines: $40 per line (Previously $45)

Three Lines: $25 per line (Previously $30)

Four or More Lines: $20 per line (Previously $30)

With Simply Unlimited plans, Google now includes 5GB of hotspot data. It’s also raising the limit from 22GB to 35GB for high-speed data. Following your first 35GB of data, your speeds will be capped at 256 kbps until the next billing cycle.

