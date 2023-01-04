Google Docs Hanging Indent Guide

(CTN News) – It is imperative to know how to do a hanging indent in Google Docs if you are working in an academic or professional environment.

This is especially true when formatting standards need to be followed. There is no way to write your thesis for you if you don’t understand how to do a hanging indent in Google Docs.

However, you will at least make your thesis look nicer by knowing how to do it.

As a matter of fact, after spending all the effort and time writing your paper, you want to be able to show it off in the most effective way possible.

Indenting a paragraph with hanging indents is a requirement of both the American Psychological Association (APA) and Harvard referencing styles, among others, so it is imperative to learn how to do it correctly.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at how to make a hanging indent in Google Docs.

In Google Docs, here’s how you can create a hanging indent

1. Using Google Docs, highlight the text that you would like to apply indents to and then select the Format option.

2. Select Indentation options under Align & indent and then click the Align & indent button.

3. There is a drop-down menu that allows you to select Hanging from the Special indent selection.

4. To set the size of the indent in centimeters, you will need to enter a value into the box to the right of the box.

5. Then click the Apply button.

Now that your text has been indented correctly, it should look like this.

You can do it in a jiffy. Remember that most universities and educational institutions have slight differences in the formatting they require when it comes to academic papers.

Therefore, it is wise to check what they expect ahead of time, and don’t forget to proofread your work before you submit it!

