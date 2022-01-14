Four Things to Look for In a Quality Electric Bike

Within the last few years, electric bike popularity has soared. Electric bikes are eco-friendly and convenient. They can assist you when taking on hills and are ideal for short and lengthy commutes too. Whether you’re young or old, electric bikes are fun and there are several types to choose from, including endurance and folding models. Choosing a quality bike can be easier than you think. So, what are the four things you should look for in a quality electric bike?

Built For Your Purpose

Knowing the purpose of the electric bike will make it easier to select a model. Remember, bikes for daily commutes differ from off-road pursuits. You want a bike that’s convenient and suitable for your specific purposes. For instance, if you live in a city, a hybrid might be better suited for daily commutes. On the other hand, a full-on endurance mountain bike might be ideal for off-road riding. If you know why you want a bike, it’ll be easier to choose a quality one.

The Battery Power and Range

Electric bikes use Lithium-Ion rechargeable batteries. Typically, these are quick to charge and can hold a lot of power too. However, a 300w battery might only last an hour if you use a 300w motor and is on full power. Of course, it’s unlikely you’ll use the motor throughout the entire journey, and it does depend on the mode you use, but battery power and range do matter. The terrain is a factor too when selecting a quality bike. You must look at the type of power the bike has to offer.

The Weight of the Bike

You probably haven’t given the weight of the bike much thought, however, it may help you decide. For instance, lighter electric bikes are ideal for cycling long distances. They’re ideally suited for group riders as the extra motor assist will keep you in line with the other riders. On the other hand, if this was for a local commute to the office, a folding hybrid might be more appropriate.

Also, if you live in a build with lots of stairs, the weight of the bike matters. For instance, an all-terrain electric mountain bike can be heavy when carrying up to several flights of stairs day and night. The electric bike must be practical for you. It’s crucial to think about how practical the bike is for you in the short and long term.

Costs to Maintain, Run, and Buy the Bike

While electric bikes aren’t the luxury items they once were, they can still cost a pretty penny if you want a top-end model. Even an entry-level commuter electric bike will set you back a few hundred, and that’s before you take everyday maintenance into account. Costs shouldn’t be the decisive factor when choosing a quality bike, however, it does matter. An electric bike is only right for you when it meets your requirements – including your budget.

If you haven’t already done so, it might be wise to have an appropriate budget set aside. It should give you an ample starting point and help narrow down your options. Also, you should know that carbon fiber bikes weigh considerably less but tend to cost more than a standard bike. So, you must balance costs along with quality to find the right bike.

Ensure The E-Bike Suits Your Needs

You might believe all electric bikes are the same, but that isn’t entirely true. There are several types of electric bikes to choose from, and some may work better for you than others. It’s crucial to think about why you want a bike and how you’ll use it. For instance, if you plan to use the e-bike once a month in the local area, a lower-priced folding hybrid bike might be more suitable. It isn’t in use daily, and a higher-end bike would be slightly wasteful.

It’s also crucial to think about what works for your budget, the weight of the bike, and the quality of the battery too. All these things are important factors to look for in a quality electric bike.

By Trevor Fenner

About the author:

Trevor Fenner is the founder of Electric Bike Paradise, the #1 online retailer of electric bikes, electric scooters, electric skateboards, mobility scooters, electric wheelchairs, and electric golf caddies. Trevor has been selling bicycles, bikes, and electric scooters online since 2010 and eventually established Bike Paradise in late 2013 when he happened to meet a car enthusiast that introduced him to bikes. Trevor spent time searching for bikes online but couldn’t find a website that offered a wide selection of electric bikes, scooters, and informational articles. That is why he decided to start a website where everyone can shop conveniently, browse buying guides, and read educational posts. The website is called ElectricBikeParadise.com.