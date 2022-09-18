‘Fortnite’ ICON Skin Revealed By SypherPK Ahead Of Season 4

SypherPK was emotional when he presented his own skin for the first time to over 140,000 viewers.

The default skin is street clothes, but the main skin has him in his signature Oni mask, and as you kill, the back bling gets bigger.

With more kills, the pickaxe and armor will glow and become aflame. Over the course of the game, your skin will change.

With the emote, he has an original soundtrack and strut/flex emote.