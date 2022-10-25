For Apple TV, TVOS 16.1 Has a New Siri Interface

Connect with us

Tech

(CTN News) – The updated Siri interface for Apple TV is now available as part of TVOS 16.1 for Apple TV

As a result of the release of TVOS 16.1, a revised Siri interface for Apple TV is now available for the first time.

In addition, there is support for the unified smart home protocol Matter, as well as bug fixes and improvements in general.

In tvOS 16.1, one of the most significant changes is the redesigned Siri interface. This interface now features a completely redesigned interface where Siri results appear as compact boxes in the corner of the TV screen.

This is in order to make it easier for users to access the results without disrupting the content on the screen.

Apple TV’s Siri can now recognize a user’s voice. This allows users to access their movies, shows, music, games, and apps, as well as pick up where they left off last time.

By using the Siri Remote and asking the question “What should I watch?” with the Siri Remote, users will be able to receive tailored recommendations based on their preferences in terms of what to watch.

As a result of Matter support, smart home devices will have the ability to support a single protocol. This means that their accessories will be compatible with all operating systems that support the protocol.

There is one protocol that ensures interoperability between smart home products from different companies.

This allows it to be easier to find new smart home accessories that are compatible with other smart home devices from different manufacturers.

