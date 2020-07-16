Easily Monitor Your Online Competitors With These Six Tips

Trying to outrank your online competitors ahead of you is no easy task, especially in a saturated area. You’ll have to use a variety of different approaches to gain the upper hand, from tools to analysis methods. Fortunately, if you know how to properly monitor your competitors, the job is half-finished – and the following six tips will help you with just that.

Analyze Keywords Online

Since they’re in the same niche as you, chances are that they’re going to be using similar keywords. Read through their content and pay attention to phrases and words that appear most often. There are certain tools that can help you automate this process, but it shouldn’t take too long manually. See how they manage to target and attract traffic. If they’re using keywords that rank above yours, make sure to modify your content and add them in.

Use Ahrefs

If you’re looking for a full-fledged toolset that does most of the job for you, look no further. Ahrefs is an SEO toolset that comes with five separate features:

– Site Explorer – this section generates the complete profile of a website, from detailed backlink information to full traffic research. It also shows the percentage of traffic that each specific keyword brought in.

– Keywords Explorer – if you’re out of ideas, this useful feature will analyze its database of over 7 million keywords to find appropriate recommendations. The possibilities are endless – it supports 10 different search engines and can analyze keywords for 171 different countries.

– Site Audit – this one gives you feedback about your own website. By crawling all the pages of the website, it provides a report on the overall SEO health score as well as any issues that you can fix. Site audit runs a check for over 100 pre-defined SEO issues.

– Rank Tracker – for a more graphical approach, this tool charts your performance over time against the competitors.

– Content Explorer – find the most popular content in your niche among billions of web pages.

Track Social Networks with Spokeo

Nowadays, social media is the centre of activity for a large majority of people, including your competitors. Monitoring them daily is easy – finding their real social network accounts is not. In order to avoid being tracked, they’ll try to hide their profiles. However, when you use Spokeo, their efforts are futile.

All you have to do is run a simple phone number search. Investigate their website thoroughly – they’ll likely leave a phone number for business inquiries. Once you’ve succeeded, Spokeo will cross-reference billions of records from different databases in order to find a match.

With profiles on over 120 social networks, Spokeo will surely find those that belong to your competitors. If you’re unsatisfied with the results, run an email search. Chances are that you’ll uncover some additional information which could be of use. Now, all that’s left is to track their activity, devise a plan and put it into action.

Research Competitors Online Content

Small things can make all the difference once you start analyzing your competitor’s pages. From bullet points and lists to the overall format of the article – everything has an impact on how the content will perform.

Check their references if any are included since they could lead to a website that could help you get your own inspiration. Find some room for improvement in the original article, fill in the gaps with useful information and you’re off to a good start.

Track Competitors Links/Backlinks

If your competitors are outranking you for seemingly no reason, it’s possible that they’ve built a solid backlink profile. This can actually be quite beneficial since all of the hard work is already done for you – it’s only a matter of one-upping their website’s quality.

See where most of their backlinks lead to. If it’s a low authority, less popular website, it won’t take much to outrank it. Additionally, if you find a good source for a backlink, make sure to bookmark it. Try a variety of different websites and see which one yields the best results.

Use Surfer SEO

Similarly to Ahrefs, Surfer SEO gives you an insight into your competitors’ stats and helps you outrank them. The tool is able to generate a one-click audit for any URL that you enter, with an exactly established plan which you can implement right away. Surfer analyzes over 500 ranking factors, taking into account those that refer to the competing websites to let you create far better content. You can also track the structural data which your competitors use with the SERP analyzer. Whichever approach you choose, it won’t take longer than a few minutes.

About the Author:

Maguire Haigh is a content marketing manager for Spokeo. He is an expert in the business sphere. He prefers writing articles on marketing, social media presence, travel and startup topics. Maguire has great experience in travelling and deep knowledge of 5 foreign languages.