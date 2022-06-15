Does a cyber security analyst need to know programming?

There’s a lot of people who are curious to know how important it is to learn programming language for cyber security. Well, it depends. Just starting off, many roles do not really require cyber security professionals to code. In fact, most entry-level jobs in cyber security do not need coding skills. Based on how advanced individuals want to get, programming skills may or may not be all that necessary for them.

This article delves into the technical and soft skills required to get started in cyber security. In order to launch a career in cyber security, read on to understand what cyber security skills are and what expertise you may require to become a successful Cybersecurity Analyst.

An introduction to cyber security

Cyber security is the process of protecting internet-connected systems from the risk of cyber threats. Hardware, software, data, and other computerized systems have access to the internet that needs to be protected from a variety of cyber threats, such as malware, ransomware, phishing, DDoS, insider threats, weak passwords, and SQL injection, and many more. As organizations in the information age are prone to various cyber-attacks, there is a massive demand for Cybersecurity Analysts to protect businesses from breaches.

Roles and responsibilities of Cybersecurity Analysts

A day in the life of a Cybersecurity Analyst involves identifying, analyzing, evaluating, planning, and managing potential security risks to an organization to minimize their adverse impacts. Cybersecurity Analysts monitor networks and servers to prevent cyber attacks and mitigate risks with the help of tools like network security monitoring tools, encryption tools, web vulnerability scanning tools, firewall, antivirus software, network defense wireless tools, managed detection and response service, and penetration testing.

Cybersecurity Analysts work in a spectrum of industries, so their day-to-day responsibilities may vary based on the nature of the work. Still, they are mainly involved in regularly monitoring networks, ensuring all internet-connected systems have implemented proper security measures, performing penetration testing, and developing cyber security risk management plans.

Do Cybersecurity Analysts require coding skills?

One of the most relevant questions among prospective Cybersecurity Analysts is: Do Cybersecurity Analysts need to know programming? If truth be told, entry-level jobs in cyber security do not require coding skills. However, a basic understanding of programming may be essential for mid or upper-level cyber security professionals. Experts say proficiency in writing and understanding code in cyber security can help them climb the career ladder.

Pursuing a Cybersecurity Analyst program in a top Canadian institute provides aspirants with in-depth knowledge of programming languages, such as Python, SQL, JavaScript, C++, and Hyper-V. The course also equips students with the necessary technical skills in cyber security, including networking, operating system and database management, threat detection, risk management, and threat intelligence. Students also develop soft skills, such as effective communication, attention to detail, analytical skills, problem-solving, and logical skills, to grow in the cyber security field. So, sign up for the program to launch a successful career in this opportunity-filled sector. Enroll now!

This article is written by Monika Sinha.

