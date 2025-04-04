Despite Trump’s tariffs, Apple stocks lead the Magnificent 7.

(CTN News) – In the afternoon trading session on Thursday, Apple (AAPL -9.69%) experienced the most substantial decline of the Magnificent 7 stocks, with a decrease of 8.3 percent.

President Donald Trump’s proposal for “reciprocal tariffs” served as the catalyst for this decline, which transpired subsequent to the market’s closure on Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, Amazon had experienced a 7.2% decline, NVIDIA had experienced a 6.2% reduction, Meta had experienced a 5.8% decrease, Tesla had experienced a 4.3% decrease, Alphabet had experienced a 3.1% decrease, and Microsoft had experienced a 1.4% decrease.

Amazon (AMZN) experienced a decline of 9.06%, Meta witnessed a decrease of 8.81%, Nvidia suffered a decline of 7.07%, Tesla had a decline of 6.00%, Alphabet saw a decline of 3.87%, Microsoft experienced a decline of 1.90%, and Nvidia also experienced a decline of 7.07% during the pre-market trading session.

Apple experienced a fall of 8.2%.

Futures contracts for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Nasdaq 100, and the S&P 500 all anticipated that their initial prices would decrease on Thursday morning while this was occurring.

Every country on Earth is subject to tariffs implemented by the Government of President Trump. Non-monetary barriers and alternative forms of deception are integrated into the computation to ascertain the tariff rate.

The United States of America will impose taxes on other nations that are “approximately half” of its own duties, as per statements made by President Trump.

On Wednesday, President Trump declared that “April 2, 2025, will forever be remembered as the day American industry was revitalized, the day America’s destiny was restored, and the day we began the endeavor to restore America’s wealth.”

Donald Trump, the President of the United States, has characterized the tariffs he has implemented as a “declaration of economic independence.”

The baseline 10% tariffs are anticipated to take effect on Saturday at 12:01 a.m. Eastern European Time, while the reciprocal charges are set to take effect on April 9 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time. Both of these dates are Eastern European Time.

According to a report published on Thursday, analysts at Jefferies (JEF -12.89%) observed that the Trump administration’s tariffs on China and India, which were 54% and 26%, respectively, “precipitated a selloff in the Apple supply chain.”

It is exceedingly improbable that Apple would be entitled to tariff exemptions, as it was in 2018, during the initial term of Donald Trump’s presidency, according to industry experts. In contrast, analysts believe that the company’s intention to invest $500 billion in the United States over the next four years will “enable it to obtain an exemption.”

According to analysts at Jefferies, it is highly probable that Apple products will be subject to this tax.

Thus, Apple’s supply chain will continue to be impacted.

Consequently, the demand for these products will be adversely affected. Analysts anticipate that Apple’s annual net profit may decline by 14% if the company were to internalize the 54% tax on iPhone imports in China in order to mitigate the adverse impact on sales volume.

Therefore, the organization would be compensating for its losses, which is the purpose of this. This circumstance serves as an illustration of the most detrimental circumstance.

Analysts from Jefferies have proposed that Apple may increase prices and transfer a portion of the burden of the levy to consumers with higher incomes, without significantly impacting the organization’s overall sales volume. We would regard this as a favorable development for our prognosis, as it would suggest that Apple is taking the requisite measures to implement the essential safeguards.

However, it is conceivable that the introduction of products that are not iPhones could also have a detrimental effect on Apple’s revenues, which could potentially mitigate the impact of this decision.

According to financial analysts, “AAPL must accelerate its supply chain diversification initiatives” in order to “compensate its suppliers more generously and allocate a larger share of its profits to those who can facilitate this objective.”

SOURCE: QZ

