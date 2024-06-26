Chinese AI Firms Contact OpenAI Users as they Plan to Limit API Access.

(CTN News) – Since it has been reported that the American company OpenAI intends to restrict access in China and other countries to its application programming interface (API).

Which is a platform that enables developers of other products to integrate its artificial intelligence models, Chinese artificial intelligence companies are moving quickly to attract users of OpenAI’s technology.

This is because OpenAI is a platform that enables developers to integrate its models. In response to the revelation that OpenAI plans to restrict access in China and other countries, here is the response provided.

According to a report that was published on Tuesday by the Chinese state-owned newspaper Securities Times, the company that is responsible for the production of ChatGPT, OpenAI, is attempting to restrict access to the technology that is utilized in the construction of artificial intelligence products for businesses in China and in some other countries.

This information was provided by the company.

Even though ChatGPT is not available in mainland China, the Securities Times discovered that a considerable number of Chinese businesses have access to OpenAI’s application programming interface (API) platform and are able to use it in order to develop their own applications.

This is despite the fact that ChatGPT is not available in mainland China.

“We are taking additional steps to block API traffic from regions where we do not support access to OpenAI’s services,” a spokeswoman for OpenAI said in a statement that was supplied to Reuters. Reuters was able to obtain the statement. Reuters was the organization that received this statement.

Since late Monday night, users of the Chinese platform have been receiving emails in which they are informed that they are located in a “region that OpenAI does not currently support” and that beginning on July 9th, additional safeguards will be implemented to prevent API connections coming from regions that are not supported.

These emails have been sent to users of the Chinese platform. Users of the Chinese platform have received these emails, which have been sent to them.

Apparently, the firm responded by stating that it will launch a “inclusive program” that would give free migration to their Ernie platform for new customers. This information was provided by Baidu, which is the most well-known artificial intelligence (AI) developer in China.

In accordance with a statement that was distributed by the cloud subsidiary of Baidu, those who make use of OpenAI will be able to receive additional Ernie 3.5 flagship model tokens from a particular organization.

Tokens will be awarded in a manner that is proportional to the amount of OpenAI that individuals use.

This will be done in order to ensure an even distribution. The term “token” refers to a particular type of text that is processed by models that are powered by artificial intelligence.

Furthermore, Alibaba Cloud has entered the fray by providing users of the OpenAI API with free tokens and migration services through its artificial intelligence platform.

This means that Alibaba Cloud is now competing with other companies. Because of this, Alibaba Cloud is now considered a competitor in the competition. There is a possibility that the Qwen-plus model can be purchased for a price that is much lower than the price of the GPT-4, according to Alibaba.

Zhipu AI, a key player in the Chinese artificial intelligence industry, has launched a “Special Migration Program” for OpenAI API users. Users would be able to migrate to Zhipu AI as a result of this program. Designed to encourage people to switch to Zhipu AI, this program encourages people to do so.

According to Zhipu AI, its GLM model fully benchmarks against OpenAI’s product ecosystem, according to a statement to developers obtained by Reuters. Based on the company’s perspective, the statement was drafted. As a result of our own developed technology, we are able to ensure security and controllability.”

Over the course of the past year, a number of Chinese companies have introduced chatbots that are based on their own artificial intelligence models.

SEE ALSO:

Meta Stock Rises Following Apple AI Partnership News