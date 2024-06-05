ChatGPT Is Now Available Again After Being Unavailable For Several Hours

(CTN News) – Following a period of time during which it was unavailable to certain users, the chatbot ChatGPT that is owned and operated by OpenAI has been placed back online.

OpenAI was the company that developed ChatGPT. Approximately one o’clock in the afternoon was the moment that the power outage was ultimately reported to the authorities. It would appear that its users are now able to access ChatGPT, which is the opposite of what originally appeared.

The chatbot was put through its paces on desktop applications as well as mobile applications, and for the entirety of our testing, it operated faultlessly on both platforms.

The ChatGPT website is not accessible to some users.

It has been reported that some users have been unable to generate responses. Both of these claims have been made by users. Both of these reports were delivered earlier today. they were both delivered earlier today. In the event that we attempted to make use of the service on the desktop, the artificial intelligence chatbot displayed a warning message in red letters that read “Internal Server Error.”

It showed us the message rather than enabling us to input any prompts because it was displayed. In addition, there was an attempt made to test the chatbot on an iPhone, which was still another attempt. Nevertheless, in spite of the variances, the outcomes were comparable to one another.

The website Downdetector, which is in charge of monitoring the online status of a broad variety of services, reported that the outage began at approximately one o’clock in the afternoon using the Indian Standard Time (IST) system.

The status page of OpenAI acknowledged that ChatGPT was unavailable to certain users and stated that the company was actively investigating the situation in order to determine the factors that led to the occurrence of the incident. This was done in order to arrive at a conclusion regarding the root of the problem.

There is a statement on the help page of OpenAI that states the firm has determined the underlying cause of the problem and that they are “continuing to work on a fix for this issue.” This material provides a description of the present condition of events related to the company.

According to the ChatGPT support documentation.

The application programming interface (API) is supposedly operating normally at the present time. This indicates that any third-party services that rely on OpenAI’s technology may be functioning normally with regular operations.

In response to the service interruption that took place, a significant number of users of X expressed their opinions. On the other hand, there were some people who just voiced their disgust with the situation, while there were others who resorted to sharing memes.

In the interest of those who are not familiar with it, ChatGPT is an example of a chatbot that is driven by artificial intelligence. You are able to ask whatever question you want, and it is able to detect both text and photos as forms of input.

Almost soon after its inception in the latter part of 2022, the chatbot had a meteoric rise in popularity, rapidly reaching more than 100 million users in just two months. This was almost immediately after the chatbot was released. In this relatively short amount of time, this was successfully completed.

For the second time in a row, ChatGPT has been facing a period of outage simultaneously throughout the course of this year.

On February 14th, there was a significant disruption that occurred all across the world, and this disruption had an impact on the chatbot. According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the power outage began at 8:00 p.m. and continued until approximately 10:30 p.m. (IST) is an abbreviation for Indian Standard Time.

