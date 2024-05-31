CapCut’s Meteoric Rise: Leading Video Editing App Amid TikTok Ban Speculations

(CTN News) – While TikTok faces a potential ban in the United States, another TikTok-owned app is making huge waves in the video editing sector. CapCut, TikTok’s video editing software, is steadily gaining popularity.

The parent company of TikTok, ByteDance, developed CapCut, a standalone video editing program compatible with mobile and desktop devices. Initially free, it became a subscription service by the end of 2020.

Last year, CapCut surpassed long-standing competition to become the highest-earning video editing software.

The momentum continues to build, with the first quarter of 2024 being CapCut’s most profitable period ever.

According to AppFigures estimates, CapCut generated $59 million in net revenue worldwide in Q1 2024, including earnings from the China-exclusive version. This represents a tremendous 44% increase over Q4 2023 and an amazing 436% increase over Q1 2023.

CapCut owes much of its success to the stratospheric rise of TikTok, but its expansion isn’t simply due to aggressive App Store ad campaigns. China is the primary driver of the app’s revenue, with the United States close behind, while other areas contribute less significantly.

There is widespread speculation about the possible impact of a TikTok ban on CapCut’s revenue streams. Nonetheless, its impressive performance indicates that competing for CapCut’s revenue, particularly in the United States, would be a considerable challenge for any competitor.

How to Use CapCut: A Step-by-Step Guide

Now that you are familiar with CapCut’s basic features let’s dive into the step-by-step guide on how to use CapCut to edit your videos like a pro.

Step 1: Import Your Video

Before editing your video, you must import it into CapCut. To do this, tap the “Import” button on the app’s home screen. You will then be prompted to choose the video you wish to edit from your device’s gallery.

Once you select your video, it will be imported into CapCut, and you can begin editing it.

Step 2: Trim Your Video

Using the timeline, tap on the video, and you will see two yellow markers at the beginning and end of the video.

To trim your video, you can drag these markers.

The “Split” button can also separate your video into multiple clips and trim them separately.

Step 3: Add Music

You can add music to your videos by tapping the “Music” button on CapCut’s bottom toolbar.

You can choose music from CapCut’s library or import music from your device.

After you have selected your music, you can adjust its length by dragging the markers on the timeline. You can also fade the music in and out using the fade-in and fade-out buttons.

Step 4: Add Text and Effects

With CapCut, you can add text and special effects to your videos to make them more engaging. To add text, tap the “Text” button on the bottom toolbar.

Once you have selected the text style, font, and color you would like to use, you can edit the video accordingly.

Click the “Effect” button on the bottom toolbar to add special effects, such as filters, transitions, and stickers.

Using the sliders provided, you can also adjust the intensity of the effects.

Step 5: Export Your Video

Once you are satisfied with your edits, you can export your video. To do this, click the “Export” button on the bottom toolbar.

In the next step, you can select the video resolution, format, and quality you wish to export.

With CapCut, you can share your videos directly to social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.