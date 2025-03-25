Bolt App Launches First Flight-Tracking, Ride-Hailing for Thailand

Bolt app has introduced Flight Tracking for Scheduled Rides in Thailand, becoming the first ride-hailing app in the country to offer this feature. This service is now available at Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), and Phuket International Airport (HKT).

The new option allows passengers to link their flight details to the Bolt ride hailing app when booking a ride. If a flight is delayed or cancelled, the system automatically adjusts the pick-up time or cancels the trip without extra fees. This eliminates the hassle of last-minute changes and ensures transparent pricing for users.

Forecasts from the National Economic and Social Development Council predict that Thailand will welcome 38 million international visitors in 2025, solidifying its reputation as a leading travel destination.

In 2024, Suvarnabhumi Airport managed over 60 million passengers, making it one of Southeast Asia’s busiest airports. With frequent delays, particularly during the rainy season from May to October, Bolt’s flight tracking feature provides a timely solution for airport transportation.

Nathadon Suksiritarnan, Bolt Thailand’s Country Manager, explained, “Thailand’s airports handle massive volumes of passengers, and we understand how stressful it can be to find transport after a flight, especially when there are unexpected changes.

With Flight Tracking for Scheduled Rides, passengers can book in advance, knowing their driver will be ready even if their flight is delayed. As the only ride-hailing platform in Thailand offering this feature, we are focused on delivering a hassle-free travel experience for both locals and visitors.”

How the Bolt App Feature Works:

Open the Bolt app, tap ‘Schedule’, and enter the pick-up location (airport) and destination.

Select ‘Add flight details’ and input the required information like flight number, airline, landing date, or departure city.

Set the preferred time for pick-up after landing.

Bolt updates the ride automatically based on the flight’s real-time status.

This feature is especially helpful in Thailand, where flight delays are common during peak travel periods and unpredictable weather. Passengers arriving at BKK, DMK, or HKT can trust that their Bolt driver will be informed of any changes to their journey.

Users can schedule rides up to 90 days in advance or as late as 30 minutes before departure, providing flexibility for different travel needs.

On a global scale, Bolt continues to expand its airport services. With operations at over 30 international airports, the company aims to improve transfer experiences through dedicated pick-up zones, in-app navigation, and seamless travel integration.

About Bolt Ride Hailing App

Bolt is a well-known ride-hailing app that has made a strong mark in the global transportation industry. Launched in 2013 by Markus Villig in Tallinn, Estonia, the company was originally called Taxify.

In 2019, it rebranded to Bolt, reflecting its goal of offering more than just taxi services. Today, Bolt operates in over 45 countries, mostly in Europe and Africa, competing with major players like Uber by providing affordable and reliable transportation options.

The Bolt app works much like other ride-hailing platforms. Users download the app, create an account, and enter their pick-up and drop-off locations. The app connects them with nearby drivers, offering estimated arrival times and upfront fare estimates.

Bolt supports a variety of payment options, including cash, credit cards, and mobile payments, making it easy for users to pay in the way they prefer. One of Bolt’s key advantages is its focus on keeping prices low while maintaining good service, which has helped it attract a loyal audience.

In addition to car rides, Bolt App has broadened its services to include electric scooters, food delivery through Bolt Food, and car-sharing in select areas. These options align with the company’s goal to reduce dependence on private cars and support sustainable urban transportation. It has also taken steps to address environmental concerns, such as offsetting ride emissions and encouraging drivers to use electric vehicles.

For drivers, Bolt App is appealing due to its lower commission rates compared to competitors like Uber, allowing them to keep more of their earnings. The app also provides tools that help drivers manage their schedules and plan efficient routes.

While Bolt offers flexibility, it has faced criticism in some regions regarding driver pay and working conditions, sparking debates about labour rights within the gig economy.

Bolt’s journey hasn’t been without obstacles. The company has faced regulatory challenges, stiff competition, and the need to adapt to different markets. Yet, its focus on affordability and innovation, combined with its push into markets with limited options, has driven its success.

As of March 2025, Bolt continues to expand and improve its services, using technology and partnerships to make urban transportation more accessible for millions of users worldwide.

