Apple’s 2023 Product Releases: Gurman Dishes

(CTN News) – Mark Gurman’s latest report provides some updated information regarding Apple’s forthcoming Mac Pro, mixed reality headset, and other products.

Mac Pro.

Gurman previously reported that Apple had scaled back its plans for its next-generation Mac Pro workstations, the first to be built on Apple Silicon.

Currently, he reports that this product will look identical to its Intel-based predecessor, and that RAM cannot be upgraded (as with all Apple Silicon Mac devices).

According to Gurman, all Mac Pro models will include two SSD storage slots as well as graphics, media, and networking cards.

However, the high-end configuration with 48 CPU cores and 152 graphics cores has been discontinued and replaced with a model based on the M3 Ultra processor.

It is unclear—aside from the machine’s expandability—why most users would choose it over the cheaper and smaller Mac Studio.

It is a MacBook Pro.

A new generation of MacBook Pro laptops powered by the M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets, originally scheduled for 2022, will now be available in the first half of 2023. Their form factor will be similar to that of their predecessors, and they will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes.

MacBook Air 15-inch.

The eagerly anticipated 15-inch MacBook Air is expected to arrive in 2023, which is ana long time, but 12-inch model won’t be released.

There are 15 iPhones.

In this upcoming family of handsets, the screen size will be the same as the iPhone 14, but Dynamic Island will also extend to non-Pro models. In addition to USB-C and faster processors, all iPhone 15 models will have titanium frames and haptic volume buttons.

A Reality Pro headset is available.

Apple’s MR headset will be branded “Reality Pro,” following the branding used on its iPhone and iPad products (and perhaps hinting at a cheaper non-Pro model to follow).

Gurman says that the long-delayed product will finally be unveiled at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, with its operating system codenamed “Borealis” and branded as XrOS.

There is Apple TV, Apple Watch, iPad, and much more.

Gurman states that Apple TV, Apple Watch, and iPad will not undergo any major changes in 2023. A larger iPad Pro is expected to be released in 2024. It is expected that the larger HomePod 2 will be released in 2023.

The following are a few more codenames.

IOS contrast, macOS 14 is codenamed “Sunburst.” Both iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 are codenamed “Dawn.”

