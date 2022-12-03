Apple WatchOS 9.2 Beta 4 Is Out. Here’s What You Need To Know

(CTN News) – It has just been announced by Apple that they have just made watchOS 9.2 beta 4 available to developers just two weeks after they released the previous beta.

Moreover, a new public beta is also expected to be released in the near future.

Among the new features that will be introduced to the Apple Watch with the release of watchOS 9.2 beta 4 will be a number of bugs that have been fixed and performance enhancements that have been made.

A redesigned Race Route workout has been added to the Home app, made specifically for bicyclists and runners. This workout is couple workout is along with several updated features that have been added to the app.

With the new feature, you can compete against your past exercises and yourself.

We are moving closer and closer to the final launch of watchOS 9.2 as this is the fourth beta. We expect Apple to release the final version early next week.

Can you tell me when the update will be available to customers?

In the event that there are no significant issues with the Release Candidate of watchOS 9.2, the final version of watchOS 9.2 could be released the following week.

In line with earlier rumours, Apple is expected to release watchOS 9.2 between mid-December and the end of the month.

Is there anything else Apple is going to release in the near future?

There will also be a number of other updates that we can expect to see at the same time, including iOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and iPadOS 16.2.

What is the new version of WatchOS 2022?

WatchOS 9 comes with four redesigned watch faces, including Lunar (which shows the relationship between the Gregorian calendar and Lunar calendar), Playtime (designed in collaboration with artist Joi Fulton), Metropolitan (a style that changes when you rotate the Digital Crown), and Astronomy (an original watch face that’s

