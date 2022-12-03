Connect with us

Tech

Apple WatchOS 9.2 Beta 4 Is Out. Here's What You Need To Know
Advertisement

Tech

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Gets Pantone's Color Of The Year, Viva Magenta

Tech

How to Prepare for Azure AZ-900 Certification Exam?

Tech

Musk To Suspend Kanye West's Account On Twitter

Tech

Musk Plans To Start Human Trials In 6 Months For Neuralink's Brain Chip

Tech Business

Musk Claims Apple Never Thought About Removing Twitter From Apple Store

Tech

5 Reasons Your Company Should Use a VPN Service

Tech

How Many Upvotes Is Good On Reddit - An Interesting Fact

Tech

Receiptify where? Spotify Receipts: How To Get Them

Tech

Apple has Decreased its Exposure to Chinese Manufacturing Since COVID-19

Tech

In Need For Speed Unbound, How Do You Turn Off The Effects?

Tech

YouTube's Shoppable Shorts: a Viral Hit?

Tech

Introducing Apple Music's New Replay Experience And 2022's Top Charts

Tech

Musk Joins Spotify And Epic Games In Their Battle Against Apple Fees

Tech

Elon Musk to Become Twitter's #1 Influencer in 2023

Tech Learning

How to Learn Blockchain Development With Online Blockchain Courses?

Tech

10 Reasons Why Marketing Localization is Important for Your Business

Tech

Musk Claims Apple Threatened To Remove Twitter's App

Tech

Deals On Nintendo Switch Lite For Cyber Monday

Tech

10 MacBook Features You Should Know

Tech

Apple WatchOS 9.2 Beta 4 Is Out. Here’s What You Need To Know

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Apple WatchOS 9.2 Beta 4 Is Out. Here's What You Need To Know

(CTN News) – It has just been announced by Apple that they have just made watchOS 9.2 beta 4 available to developers just two weeks after they released the previous beta.

Moreover, a new public beta is also expected to be released in the near future.

Among the new features that will be introduced to the Apple Watch with the release of watchOS 9.2 beta 4 will be a number of bugs that have been fixed and performance enhancements that have been made.

A redesigned Race Route workout has been added to the Home app, made specifically for bicyclists and runners. This workout is couple workout is along with several updated features that have been added to the app.

With the new feature, you can compete against your past exercises and yourself.

We are moving closer and closer to the final launch of watchOS 9.2 as this is the fourth beta. We expect Apple to release the final version early next week.

Can you tell me when the update will be available to customers?

In the event that there are no significant issues with the Release Candidate of watchOS 9.2, the final version of watchOS 9.2 could be released the following week.

In line with earlier rumours, Apple is expected to release watchOS 9.2 between mid-December and the end of the month.

Is there anything else Apple is going to release in the near future?

There will also be a number of other updates that we can expect to see at the same time, including iOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and iPadOS 16.2.

What is the new version of WatchOS 2022?

WatchOS 9 comes with four redesigned watch faces, including Lunar (which shows the relationship between the Gregorian calendar and Lunar calendar), Playtime (designed in collaboration with artist Joi Fulton), Metropolitan (a style that changes when you rotate the Digital Crown), and Astronomy (an original watch face that’s

SEE ALSO:

Musk To Suspend Kanye West’s Account On Twitter

How to Prepare for Azure AZ-900 Certification Exam?

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Gets Pantone’s Color Of The Year, Viva Magenta
Related Topics:
Continue Reading