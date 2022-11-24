Apple Watch Series 7 Is On Sale This Black Friday For $120 Off

(CTN News) – If you looking to improve your fitness levels, don’t miss this early Black Friday deal – the Apple Watch Series 7(opens in new tab) is reduced by $120 at Target(opens in new tab).

A number of advanced features allow you to measure your blood oxygen level, take an ECG at any time, and access apps that track mindfulness and sleep. There are also dozens of workouts that can be tracked, including Tai Chi and Pilates exercises.

Despite being released only in September, the Apple Watch Series 8 has already been discounted to $349 at Walmart (opens in a new tab). Is it still worth investing in the older Apple Watch Series 7 as Black Friday approaches? We believe that this is the case.

Despite not being the most recent Apple Watch model, it remains one of the most reliable fitness trackers available. There are a limited number of stocks remaining, so be sure to grab one before they run out.

We have compiled a list of the most popular fitness trackers (opens in new tab) that caters to a range of budgets if you are not sure if the Apple Watch Series 7 is the right smart watch for you.

Apple Watch Series 7 is among our favorite fitness trackers, and it is currently available at a reduced price. In addition to its ECG sensor and blood-oxygen monitor, it also contains a top-of-the-line heart rate monitor.

At 28% off during the Black Friday sale, the Apple Watch Series 7 is one of our favorite running watches. While we expect lots of fantastic deals on Apple Watches, Fitbits and Garmins over the next few days, stock is not guaranteed to last. For those who have been eyeing the Series 7 for some time, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of this huge saving.

The Series 7 includes a Retina display that offers nearly 20% more screen area than the Series 6. This makes everything easier to see and use. A crack-resistant front crystal offers IP6X dust resistance as well as a swim-proof design, so you can take your watch on any adventure you desire.

The watch can also be synced with music streaming services, such as Apple Music and Spotify. This means that you can listen to your favorite songs without having to carry your phone with you. Apple Pay enables you to make payments instantly and securely from your wrist.

It is possible to get into the nitty gritty information that the watch stores after each workout if you are an enthusiast for stats and analysis. From your recovery time to your stress levels and sleep patterns, you can keep track of everything.

How soon will Black Friday 2022 be?

On Friday, 25 November, Black Friday begins, and runs until Monday, 28 November, when Cyber Monday begins. Nevertheless, we expect the best health and fitness deals to be available as early as 24 November.

How did we choose these Apple Watch models?

We recommend the Apple Watch SE for younger people and first-time smartwatch buyers. If you’re upgrading from an earlier Apple Watch, you want an always-on display, or you want more advanced health tracking, you should consider the Series 8.

