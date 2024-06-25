Apple Talks with Competitor Meta about AI: Report

(CTN News) – According to the Wall Street Journal on Sunday, Apple is in talks with major competitor Meta about incorporating the Facebook parent company’s generative AI into its products as it strives to catch up with rivals in artificial intelligence.

The claim comes after Apple signed an agreement with OpenAI, the inventor of ChatGPT, to help outfit its Apple Intelligence suite with new AI capabilities for its valued products.

Apple has been pressured to reassure naysayers about its AI plan for months after Microsoft and Google released products quickly. It has built smaller artificial intelligence but would rely on others, such as OpenAI, to supplement its in-house offering.

According to the Journal, which cited persons familiar with the situation, Meta has discussed incorporating its generative AI model into Apple Intelligence.

Apple senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi said in early June that the company also wants to include features from Google’s generative AI system, Gemini, into its products.

The iPhone manufacturer is also likely to explore collaborations with other AI businesses in other areas, including China, where Microsoft’s OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT is prohibited.

According to the Journal, citing sources, Anthropic, an AI firm, is in talks with Apple to bring its generative AI to Apple Intelligence. Meta and Anthropic refused to comment, and Apple did not immediately reply to a request for comment outside of work hours.

According to a person familiar with the situation, Perplexity, an AI search firm, is also talking with Apple about bringing its generative AI technology to Apple Intelligence.

According to observers, Apple’s biggest issue has been incorporating ChatGPT-style AI — which voraciously consumes data — into its devices without jeopardizing its extensively marketed user privacy and security.

Apple Intelligence will allow users to develop their emojis based on descriptions in ordinary language and provide concise summaries of emails in their inboxes.

Apple said that Siri, the speech assistant, will also get an AI boost. It will now appear as a pulsing light on the edge of your home screen.

Siri introduced more than 12 years ago, is now considered an antiquated feature, surpassed by the next generation of assistants, such as GPT-4o, OpenAI’s most recent offering.

According to Canalys, 16 percent of smartphones delivered this year will have generative AI capabilities, which it forecasts to increase to 54 percent by 2028.

According to the WSJ, the conversations have not been concluded and may fall through. The paper added that collaborations with Apple would help AI businesses expand the distribution of their goods.

According to the article, the magnitude of the possible cash bonanza is unknown, but the negotiations entailed AI businesses offering premium memberships to their services via Apple Intelligence.

